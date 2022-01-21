At least 70 killed in bombing of Yemeni rebel-held prison

At least 70 people were killed or injured in an attack on a prison in a rebel-held area of ​​Yemen, rescue workers said on Friday, after a series of nighttime bombings.

Bachir Omar, spokesman for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Yemen, indicated that the number of casualties was increasing after the attack on Sa’ada, the stronghold of the Houthi rebels.

Rescuers began pulling bodies out of the rubble of the prison and piling up dismembered corpses, according to shocking footage released by Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

Overnight, another shelling by the Saudi-led coalition supporting the Yemeni government hit the port city of Hodeidah, a rebel outpost in the west of the country, causing widespread internet disruption.

According to the NGO Save The Children, at least three children died in that attack. “Apparently, they were playing on a nearby football field when the missiles landed,” explained the organization’s director for Yemen, Gillian Moyes.

The city’s hospital has taken in about 200 wounded and said it is overwhelmed and cannot take in more patients, the organization Doctors Without Borders reported.

“There are still many bodies at the scene of the attack and many missing,” said Ahmed Mahat, head of the Doctors Without Borders delegation in Yemen.

– Right to defense –

The official Saudi press agency reported that the coalition launched “bombings aimed at destroying the ability of the Houthi militias to act in Hodeidah”.

The military alliance indicated that it had attacked a “center of piracy and organized crime”.

The port of Hodeidah is a strategic area through which humanitarian aid flows to Yemen and is a key bastion in the conflict.

The organization NetBlocks, which specializes in internet surveillance, reported a “interruption of internet connection across the country” after the attack.

AFP correspondents in the cities of Hodeida and Sana’a confirmed this information.

This escalation of the conflict in Yemen comes after Houthi rebels hijacked an Emirati-flagged ship in the Red Sea in early January.

The coalition then threatened to bomb the rebel-held ports if the ship was not released.

On Monday, Houthi militias launched a drone attack on oil facilities in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, leaving three dead and six injured.

The UN Security Council will meet this Friday in an emergency session on the Houthi attack against the Emirates, at the request of the country, a non-permanent member of this entity since January 1st.

The UAE presidential adviser, Anwar Gargash, warned that the country would exercise its right to defend itself, in a statement sent to the US emissary, Hans Grundberg, which was published by the official WAM agency.

The Emirates played a key role in establishing, training and arming the “Giant Brigade forces”, which allowed government forces to recapture a province in southern Yemen.

According to the UN, the war in Yemen left 377,000 dead among direct and indirect victims of this seven-year conflict.

