At Santa Casa, 80% of emergencies are via SUS and 57% of surgeries are orthopedic – Capital

Through the hospital’s private door, Prontomed, 11,353 emergency patients were treated

Surgery being performed at Santa Casa. (Photo: Publicity)

Almost 80% (78.9%) of urgent and emergency patients at Santa Casa de Campo Grande in 2021 were from the SUS (Unified Health System), which corresponds to 42,579 people in 12 months. Through the hospital’s private door, Prontomed, there were 11,353 patients, according to data released today by the institution.

Another interesting fact is that more than 50% – 57% specifically – of the surgeries performed at the location in the period, refer to orthopedics and traumatology procedures, an area in which the hospital is a reference, which totaled 22,361.

In second place, the most performed operation in large numbers was neurosurgery, with 5,657 procedures, followed by vascular surgery with 2,710 cases and general surgery, with 2,318 occurrences. These procedures, together with orthopedics, represent 85% of the overall number of surgical procedures performed in 2021.

The data also highlight 18,899 hospitalizations; 2,529 deliveries; 1,248,314 laboratory tests; 203,379 imaging tests between x-rays, CT scans, ultrasounds and resonances.

Thus, in one year, the Situation and Business Intelligence sector at Santa Casa de Campo Grande accounted for 1,544,564 visits and procedures, including hospitalizations by specialty, admission to urgency and emergency, surgeries and exams in general.