Austria approves mandatory vaccination for adults – Época Negócios

Only people with proven medical issues that prevent immunization will be exempted (Photo: Donato Fasano / Getty Images)

the parliament of Austria approved by 137 votes in favor and 33 against the mandatory vaccination Against the Covid-19 this Thursday (20). The measure will come into effect on February 4 and will be valid for everyone over 18 years old.

Only people with proven medical issues that prevent immunization will be exempt. Fines for not vaccinating can reach up to 3,600 euros (about R$ 22,000).

Thus, Austria will become the first country in the European Union to adopt the rule for adults in a general way – other nations in the bloc, such as Italy, for example, oblige the vaccination of a part of the population or specific professional sectors.

With the exception of the extreme right, all other parties supported the measure regardless of political ideology.

The Vienna government has been increasing restrictions for the unvaccinated, with a lockdown just for that specific group.

According to data from the Our World in Data portal, just over 74% of the Austrian population already has at least one dose of vaccines available and 73.84% have received both doses.

And, as in other European countries, Austria has been registering a constant high in contagions due to the Ômicron variant and, on Wednesday (19), it surpassed 19,000 cases according to Johns Hopkins University.