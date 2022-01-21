Austria is the 1st country in the European Union to have mandatory vaccination against Covid; refusal generates a fine of R$ 22 thousand

The Austrian Parliament approved, by 137 votes in favor and 33 against, the mandatory vaccination against Covid-19 this Thursday (20). The measure will come into effect on February 4 and will be valid for all people over 18 years old.

Only those who prove medical issues that prevent immunization will be exempt. Fines for not vaccinating can reach up to 3,600 euros (about R$ 22,000).

Austria will become the first country in the European Union to adopt the rule for adults in a general way – other nations in the bloc, such as Italy, for example, oblige the vaccination of a part of the population or specific professional sectors.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Germany is moving towards the same measure due to the acceleration of infections by ômicron — there, mandatory vaccination can be implemented between April and May.

With the exception of the extreme right, all other parties supported the measure regardless of political ideology.

The Vienna government has been increasing restrictions for the unvaccinated, with a lockdown just for that specific group.

According to data from the portal Our World in Data, just over 74% of the Austrian population already have at least one dose of vaccines available and 73.84% have received both doses.

As in other European countries, Austria has been registering a constant increase in contagions due to the omicron variant – this Wednesday (19), it exceeded 19,000 cases, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University.

register at Impulse and receive a weekly summary of the news that moves your pocket — in an easy-to-understand way:

Related