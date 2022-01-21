Austria is the first country in Europe to approve mandatory Covid-19 vaccination | World

Austria became this Thursday (20) the first country in the European Union (EU) to require mandatory vaccination against Covid-19, despite strong opposition to the measure by a part of the population.

The law will take effect from February 4 and was approved by 137 votes in favor and 33 against in the country’s parliament.

“Vaccination is the opportunity for our society to achieve sustainable and continuous freedom, without the virus limiting us,” said conservative head of government Karl Nehammer. It is “a topic of very intense debate”, he acknowledged.

The measure, announced in November, was supported by the Greens (coalition of conservatives) and the liberal and social democratic parties. Only the extreme right was opposed and used as a basis the argument of the protection of individual freedoms.

Thousands of Austrians have been organizing protests against the bill for months. The demonstrations even forced the government to reinforce the protection of vaccination centers.

The leader of the far-right FPÖ party, Herbert Kickl, took a stand and said that it is a “project that opens the way to totalitarianism”: “Today we don’t have a majority in Parliament, but we do have it outside”, declared.

Fines of up to 3.6 thousand euros

The Austrian citizen who refuses to be vaccinated must pay a fine that can vary between 600 and 3,600 euros (from R$3,600 to R$22,100). The infringement will be void if the person agrees to receive a dose within two weeks.

In recent weeks, Austria has recorded a record number of cases due to the spread of the omicron variant. On Wednesday (19), almost 30,000 cases were recorded in 24 hours.