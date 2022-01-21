Average infections in Brazil skyrocket with Ômicron; deaths are already discharged – Health

The pressure on the country’s health system, caused by the spread of the variant omicron, is in the queues of health posts, in the lack of anti-flu medication in pharmacies, in the scarcity of tests to detect Covid-19 in private laboratories and, in January, after a long damming of data, in surveys by the Ministry of Health. The explosion of daily cases, which now exceed 200,000, already increases hospitalizations. The moving average of deaths has increased by 121% in two weeks.

Specialists warn that the arrival and evolution of Ômicron, throughout the month of December, were not registered by the Ministry of Health. Some use the expression “blind flight” to illustrate the situation of public managers and private hospitals. When the folder’s systems were hacked on December 10, the number of Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths was at its lowest level for the year. This was before the end-of-year celebrations, the flu outbreak in several cities, and the advancement of the Ômicron variant.

In January, the ministry reported that four of its platforms had been re-established in December and that the instability would not have interfered with the surveillance of cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome. This is the opposite of what the researchers say. “We had a major epidemiological blackout. Do these stabilized numbers, according to the Federal Government, involve retrospective data? In order to reach the record moving average of 100,000, there must have been an important variation in January”, says Domingos Alves, professor at USP’s Ribeirão Preto School of Medicine.

The specialist refers to the moving average of 100,000 daily diagnoses recorded on Wednesday, the 19th. It was the first time this number was reached since the beginning of the pandemic. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was +487%, according to data from the consortium of press vehicles formed by Estadão, G1, O Globo, Extra, Folha and UOL in partnership with 27 state health departments.

Even without official data, the advance of the disease is blatant. With the flu outbreak mixed with the growth of covid-19 cases, people with flu symptoms fill health units at the beginning of this year in the interior and in the capital of São Paulo. As a result, sales of anti-flu drugs in pharmacies soared. The demand for medicines for runny nose, fever and headache, many sold over-the-counter, tripled in some establishments, compared to the same period last year. The Brazilian Association of Pharmacy and Drugstore Networks (Abrafarma) has already identified a lack of certain items.

The recovery of data from the Ministry of Health did not solve the problem of underreporting of cases, in the opinion of Julio Croda, a researcher at the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation and president of the Brazilian Society of Tropical Medicine. In the expert’s view, the issue is recurrent. “Since October, e-Sus has not adequately reported antigen tests. We still don’t know the real impact of Ômicron. The numbers are still underestimated. Most of the results are from the private network”, he says.

Another obstacle is the lack of detection tests for covid-19. In several parts of Brazil, public managers and private laboratories are finding it difficult to obtain more tests. The health network of the capital of São Paulo defined on Saturday, 15, that only cases considered priority – such as pregnant women, patients with comorbidity and homeless – would be tested.

The number of cases at the beginning of the year is impressive in comparison with previous periods. In the first 19 days of the year alone, the number of cases of covid (1,135,488) is equivalent to 30% of the total number of confirmed cases throughout the second half of 2021 (3,726,209). The number of cases in the first 19 days of the year (1,135,488) already exceeds by 132% the total number of confirmed cases in the last quarter of 2021 (859,596). Another comparison: the month of January already registers 8% of the total cases of the entire last year.

Impact on deaths

Due to the large number of people affected by Ômicron in a short time, a portion will need intensive medical care, especially among non-immunized groups or with an incomplete vaccination schedule. That means more hospitalizations and, eventually, deaths. The death curve has recently started to rise due to the time between infection, hospitalization, death, confirmation of the cause and, finally, registration. On December 31, the moving average registered 97 deaths per day. On the 19th, this same metric registered 215 deaths daily. That’s a 121% increase in just over two weeks.

In this way, the moving average of victims has now reached a level above what it was on the eve of the hacker attack on the Ministry of Health, when the average indicated 183 deaths from the disease each day. Since December 3, 2021, the country has not exceeded 200 deaths per day.

“Although part of the increase in cases derives from the normalization of data in the databases of the Ministry of Health, the curve of deaths has risen in a sustainable way, indicating an upward trend, with the prospect that it will continue in the coming weeks”, says Wallace Casaca. , a mathematician at Unesp and one of those responsible for the SP Covid-19 Info Tracker platform, which projects infections, deaths and recoveries in São Paulo.

Experts point out that the growth of deaths should not keep pace with the increase in cases due to the vaccination campaign. Taking two doses means reducing the most severe manifestation of the disease. “In other countries, we have seen an explosion of cases, a non-proportional increase in hospitalizations and a lower number of deaths”, says Croda.

In this context, Domingos Alves warns that the disease can advance exactly in regions that have not yet reached 70% immunization of the population. The specialist shows concern for the states of the North, such as Acre (47%) and Amazonas (54%), in the Midwest (Mato Grosso has 59% of the population vaccinated), in addition to Rio de Janeiro (66%). “This (vaccination rate) can lead to an increase in ICU admissions and also in deaths. These are states with the highest risk. This can make the strain last longer,” he warns.

Comparison with other countries

The anguish of two years of pandemic leaves a question in the air: when will we get out of this? Although it is difficult to pin down what will happen in the coming weeks, the empirical observation of pandemic moments in other countries allows some predictions about the behavior of the curves of cases and deaths in Brazil. In general terms, the experiences in the United Kingdom and South Africa point to a period of four to six months for the rise of cases and deaths and an equivalent period for the fall.

A study by the University of Washington points to a plateau of the Ômicron epidemic curve in Brazil with 800 to 1200 deaths daily. According to experts, this level should occur at the end of the month and beginning of next month. After that level, it would be another four weeks for the rapid drop. “I believe that (the cases) should fall in the first or second week of February, based on South Africa and the United Kingdom”, projects epidemiologist Paulo Lotufo, from USP.

Obviously, the extrapolations do not consider the possibility of parties and agglomerations during Carnival and highlight the need to adopt effective measures to put a brake on Ômicron. Therefore, Domingos Alves is more cautious. “Careful estimation is needed. The risk in Brazil is very big. We should have an epidemic of the same level in the US, perhaps even more serious”, projects the expert.

One of the specialist’s points of attention is the vaccination of children, which, in his view, started late. “In the United States, the percentage of cases in children jumped from 5% to 20%. Here, we take a long time to vaccinate children, which can lead to a serious situation.”

Vaccination of children began in the country this Friday, 14, almost a month after the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) gave approval to the immunizer. Contrary to vaccination, the Jair Bolsonaro government questioned the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine and called for a public consultation on the subject, although the product is recommended by doctors, scientists and used in more than 40 countries.