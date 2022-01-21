Average salary paid by state-owned employees reaches R$ 34.1 thousand

The average salary paid to employees of state-owned companies reaches R$ 34.1 thousand. The information is contained in a document released, this Friday (21/1), by the Ministry of Economy on the benefits negotiated by companies under the control of the Union.

The radiography shows that the three companies with the highest average salary on the list are Pré-Sal Petróleo SA (PPSA), with R$ 34 thousand; the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), with R$ 31 thousand; and Petrobras, R$ 25 thousand.

The last one still contains the case of an employee who, even without having the position of director, receives a monthly salary of R$ 145,184. The high value derives from benefits accrued over the years.

The fourth place in the ranking is occupied by the Companhia de Desenvolvimento dos Vales do São Francisco and Parnaíba (Codevasf), with an average salary of R$ 20.7 thousand.

The report also points out that spending on salaries totaled R$96.6 billion for 453,910 federal employees from all state-owned companies in the last year.

benefits

The largest list of benefits among the 46 state-owned companies is dedicated to BNDES and Petrobras employees. Among the most prominent topics is an educational assistance benefit granted by the BNDES of up to R$1,261 per month per dependent under 18 years of age.

Petrobras, on the other hand, pays 100% of the additional vacation pay, an amount above the 33.3% provided for by law.