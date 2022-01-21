‘Bad Out of Hell’ singer dies at 74

Singer and actor Michael Lee Aday, better known as Meat Loaf, has died at the age of 74. The information was released on the artist’s official page this morning.

The cause of death has not yet been released, but the publication announces that Loaf died surrounded by his wife, Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda, and close friends. “We know how much he has meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all the love and support as we go through this time of grieving the loss of such an inspiring artist and beautiful man. Thank you for understanding that we need privacy at this time.” part of the statement read.

The singer was born in Dallas, Texas, and began his career on stage in 1970, in the musicals “Hair” and “The Rocky Horror Show”. The album “Bat Out of Hell”, released in 1977, is one of the 10 best sellers of all time. Over his career spanning more than six decades, Meat Loaf has sold over 100 million albums and appeared in 65 films, including “Fight Club” (1999) and “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” (1975).

Among the singer’s most successful songs are “Paradise by the dashboard light” (1977), “I’m gonna love her for both of us” (1981), “I’d do anything for love (But I won’t t do that)” (1993), and the roughly 10-minute track “Bat Out of Hell”.