Banco do Brasil is once again elected the most sustainable in the world

For the third time, Banco do Brasil (BB) was elected the most sustainable bank in the world by the ranking Global 100, by Canadian research firm Corporate Knights. The financial institution had achieved leadership in the banking segment in 2019 and 2021.

In the last ten years, BB appeared in the ranking of the 100 most sustainable corporations in the world in seven. Among Brazilian companies, the bank was the best-positioned company, ranking 21st overall for sustainability worldwide.

According to Corporate Knights, Banco do Brasil’s sustainable business portfolio, currently with a balance of more than R$282 billion, was the highlight of the ranking. Comprised of lines of credit that finance activities with socio-environmental returns, the portfolio is subject to independent assessment and uses international criteria to define sustainable projects and ventures.

Among the segments financed by the portfolio are the sectors of renewable energy, energy efficiency, construction, sustainable transport and tourism, water, fisheries, forestry, sustainable agriculture, waste management, education, health and local and regional development.

The ranking was released during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, an event that brings together world leaders and entrepreneurs in Davos, Switzerland, throughout this week. Launched in 2005, the Global 100 ranking lists the 100 most sustainable large corporations in the world. In all, about 7,300 companies with annual revenue of more than US$ 1 billion per year were evaluated.

The ranking assesses the economic, environmental and social dimensions of large companies. Based on public data published by companies, the survey considers 21 performance indicators, including financial, personnel and resource management; revenue obtained from products and services with social and/or environmental benefits; and supply chain performance.

Banco do Brasil is part of stock exchange indexes that consider companies to be sustainable from an environmental and social point of view, such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, from the New York Stock Exchange, in the global and emerging markets categories, the FTSE Good Index Series, of the London Stock Exchange, and the Corporate Sustainability Index of B3, the Brazilian stock exchange.