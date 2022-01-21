Barcelona accepts to pay “money truck” for Endrick I Bolavip Brazil

During most of this transfer window, one of the big issues regarding the palm trees was the search for a “9 shirt” for the 2022 season. Several names were probed and speculated, but so far, Verdão has not officially hit any striker.

However, since the beginning of Copinha (São Paulo Junior Football Cup), one of the main subjects has been a 15-year-old boy, who is already treated as one of the main revelations of Brazilian football’s base. endrick he has already scored 5 goals in the competition, one of them being an anthological goal in the last match, in the rout against Oeste, in which he gave a “bicycle” from outside the area.

The young striker has been standing out so much that he is already on the radar of European football giants. According to information gathered by the portal “ Throw !”, the player is of interest to clubs such as: Barcelona and Real Madrid from Spain, Manchester City from England and PSG from France.

However, according to an investigation carried out by the Throw !”, the team led by coach Xavi would be ahead of the rivals and would already have a strategy in place to hire the palmeirense jewel. Barça would have signaled that it would be willing to pay 45 million euros (approximately BRL 276 million at the current price) to be with the 15-year-old forward.

Also according to the report, the Catalan club’s idea is to expedite the agreement and make a strategy to split this payment and stay with Endrick. The idea of ​​the Spanish team is to make an official proposal as soon as he signs his first official contract, as he must be 16 years old for that. The strategy would be to pay this jackpot in two installments, the first would be in the agreement between the clubs and the second when he landed in Spain, when he turns 18.