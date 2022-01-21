Barcelona signals proposal to Endrick, Palmeiras promise

After Endrick’s success with the Palmeiras shirt in the Copa São Paulo junior contest, Barcelona signaled the São Paulo team a proposal worth 45 million euros (approximately R$ 276 million) for the 15-year-old jewel. The information is from LANCE!

Last Wednesday, Palmeiras beat Oeste by 5 to 2, in a match valid for the quarterfinals of the main competition of teams of the basic categories. The highlight of the game was the bicycle goal scored by Endrick, which was featured in European newspapers.

The shirt 9, who turns 16 on July 21, should be promoted to the Palmeiras professional team this season. Observed by Abel Ferreira, Endrick even participated in training with professionals on January 9th.

If Barcelona’s proposal is confirmed, there is an important question: Endrick could only play for a professional team in Europe at the age of 18. Earlier this week, the The Sun stated that Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool are already preparing an offer for the boy.

Endrick has 173 games and 168 goals for the Palmeiras base. In the current edition of Copa São Paulo, he has already scored five times.

For now, the young highlight alviverde remains focused on the Copinha dispute. This Saturday, at 7 pm (Brasilia time), Palmeiras will face São Paulo, in a classic valid for the semifinals of the junior tournament.

If they advance to the final, Verdão will have the chance to win the competition’s first title in its history.