‘Bat Out of Hell’ singer Meat Loaf dies at 74 | Music

Michael Lee Aday, singer and actor known as Meat Loaf, has died at age 74. The information was released in a statement on the artist’s official Facebook page this Friday (21).

According to the statement, he died surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda, and close friends. The cause of death has not yet been released.

“Bat Out of Hell”, the singer’s album released in 1977, is one of the 10 best sellers of all time, with over 43 million sold. The disc was created as a soundtrack to a musical, called “Neverland”, a futuristic version of Peter Pan.

2 of 3 The singer Meat Loaf — Photo: Reproduction Facebook The singer Meat Loaf — Photo: Reproduction Facebook

In his six-decade career, Meat Loaf has sold over 100 million albums and appeared in over 60 films, including “Fight Club” (1999) and “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” (1975). He also appeared as a driver for the Spice Girls in the movie “Spice World”.

Born in Dallas, Texas, he began his career on stage in the 70s, participating in the musicals “Hair” and “The Rocky Horror Show”. Shortly after, he began to dedicate himself more to his musical career, with a repertoire inspired by progressive rock and musicals.

Among his hits are “Paradise by the dashboard light” (1977), “I’m gonna love her for both of us” (1981), “I’d do anything for love (But I won’t do that)” ( 1993), as well as the title track from their debut album “Bat Out of Hell”, which lasts about ten minutes.

“We know how much he has meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all the love and support as we go through this time of grieving the loss of such an inspiring artist and beautiful man. Thank you for understanding that we need privacy at this time.” the family said in a statement.

Meat Loaf was among the few prominent American singers outside of country to actively support the Republican Party, as he did during the 2012 presidential campaign when he asked for votes for candidate Mitt Romney against eventual election winner Barack Obama.

3 of 3 Brian May, from Queen, next to Meat Loaf — Photo: Disclosure/Facebook of the artist Queen’s Brian May, alongside Meat Loaf – Photo: Disclosure/Facebook of the artist

The singer and actor went through some health problems, mainly in the vocal cords. In 2015, the musician resumed his touring schedule after a two-year hiatus, ending the rumors of his musical retirement.