Battlefield 2042 can become free; know the reason!

After a not so receptive debut among critics due to bugs and server problems, EA would be considering new strategies for Battlefield 2042. Making it a free game would be one of the plans, according to an insider.

The information is from Tom Henderson, a source that has proven to be reliable in the past. Apparently, the war game did not meet the expectations of many players: “EA is supposedly very disappointed with the performance” of the title.

EA is reportedly very disappointed with how Battlefield 2042 has performed and is “looking at all the options” when it comes to the title, this is including looking at Free to Play in some capacity. I’ll have more on this tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/WWuDpstyqS — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 20, 2022

EA is reportedly very disappointed in the performance of Battlefield 2042 and is “looking at all options” when it comes to the title, including free to play in some form. I’ll know more about that tomorrow.

Henderson also comments that he will have more information this Friday (21). At the moment, it appears that EA is looking at “all options” available for Battlefield 2042.

According to a dataminer, the first season could start in March, long after the game’s release, which took place in November 2021. In addition, the publisher is also considering closing the official subreddit due to the toxicity of some members.

Remembering that the information in the article is rumors and should be treated as such. Nothing has been officially confirmed so far.

New Battlefield 2042 update will have XP gain adjustments

A new update arrived at Battlefield 2042 last Thursday (20th). Update 3.2 brought adjustments to XP gain in Portal mode and an experience cap increase to 300 in all game modes. Know more!