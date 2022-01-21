Battlefield 2042 could become a free-to-play title thanks to disastrous launch

Electronic Arts is studying the options of paths to take the title

Marked by a disastrous release and updates that have yet to fix most player criticism, Battlefield 2042 could undergo major changes soon. According to insider Tom Henderson, Electronic Arts is “very disappointed” by the state of the game and is even studying implement free-to-play aspects of the experience created by DICE.

As Henderson stated on his Twitter account, The publisher is still “studying its options” regarding the future of the game.. The title’s poor commercial performance made the company start investing in what it calls the “Battlefield Universe”, a major restructuring of the series that will be directed by Vince Zampella (gives Respawn Entertainment).

While defining the future of Battlefield 2042, DICE continues to work on bug fixes and new content additions. The developer recently released patch 3.2, which brings a new interface to the scoreboard in response to community requests since launch.

DICE prepares another major update for Battlefield 2042

In addition to the recent patch, the first-person shooter is also getting a number of special events, including the Zombie Survival mode. Scheduled to last until January 27th, it invites players to work together to achieve survive hordes of the undead.



For the immediate future, DICE is already working on the 3.3 update that promises to bring more profound changes to the way the game works. In addition to continuing to adjust the scoreboards, the company promises improvements to the matchmaking systems and overall performance of Battlefield 2042.

In December 2021, Tom Henderson released details about the title development process, which was marked by the farewell of veteran developers and changes in direction. According to him, Electronic Arts knew about the problems and the need to postpone the game again, but was determined to stick to its release date anyway.

