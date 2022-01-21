BB will distribute 40% of 2022 profit in dividends; Renner approves share buyback, Gafisa releases preview and more news

The corporate news this Friday (21) highlights the approval of the 40% payout of Banco Brasil (BBAS3) for the year 2022, via dividends and/or interest on equity (JCP).

Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6) took another step towards privatization.

Notre Dame (GDNI3), in turn, approved the distribution of BRL 1 billion in earnings, after the merger with Hapvida (HAPV3).

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Helbor (HBOR3), Gafisa (GFSA3) and Alvaville released operational previews. In addition, Oncoclínicas (ONCO3) and Viveo (VVEO3) announced acquisitions. Check out the highlights:

Bank Brazil (BBAS3)

Banco do Brasil reported that its board of directors has approved the distribution of 40% of the 2022 profit in dividends and interest on equity (40% of dividend payout).

Read more: Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) can pay dividends “at the level of Petrobras (PETR4)”, says Tiago Reis, from Suno

In a material fact, BB stated that the defined value considered “the bank’s result, its financial condition, the need for cash, the capital plan and its goals and respective projections, the declaration of appetite and risk tolerance, market perspectives of present and potential performance, existing investment opportunities and the maintenance and expansion of operational capacity”.

Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6) called on Thursday the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders that will resolve on the privatization of the company.

The meeting was scheduled for February 22, at 2 pm, and will be held completely digitally.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Shareholders will decide on the conditions for privatization, which is still in progress despite not yet having received approval from the Federal Audit Court.

Hapvida (HAPV3) Notre Dame Intermedica (GNDI3)

Hapvida and Notre Dame Intermédica announced that the closing of the merger of the companies will take place on February 11th. On the same day, Notre Dame shares are no longer traded on the Stock Exchange.

On February 14, the shares of the combined companies begin trading under the ticker “HAPV3”.

On February 16, each shareholder of Notre Dame will receive 5.2436 shares of Hapvida for each share of the company they hold. On March 29, shareholders will receive a cash installment in the amount of R$5.1260 per share.

Intermédica shareholders who are registered in the company’s database until February 11 will be entitled to the transaction.

The day before, the Board of Directors of the Notre Dame Intermédica Group (GNDI3) informed that it had fixed the extraordinary dividend to be distributed to shareholders, in the total amount of R$ 1 billion. It corresponds to approximately R$1.613026961 per share issued by the company.

The payment is conditioned to the completion of the business combination with Hapvida (HAPV3) and will be made by March 29, 2022, based on the company’s shareholding structure at market close on February 11, 2022.

Pursuant to the agreement entered into on February 27, 2021 between the company, Hapvida, Hapvida Participações e Investimentos II, a subsidiary of Hapvida, and PPAR Pinheiro Participações SA, the parent company of Hapvida, the amount will be deducted from the amount to be paid for the redemption of the preferred shares issued by HapvidaCo that will be delivered to shareholders within the scope of the business combination.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Gafisa (GFSA3) earned BRL 231 million in gross sales in the 4th quarter of 2021, and despite the expressive numbers, the developer suffered from a 21.13% drop compared to the same period in 2020.

In all, the company built three launches in the last three months, which guaranteed the general sales value (PSV) of R$ 685 million. The pre-launches, which are the projects that are negotiated in the plant, obtained a total value of R$ 436 million. Gafisa also highlighted the positive number in relation to land, which is 41% above the comparison with the previous quarter.

According to a statement released this Thursday (22), Helbor (HBOR3) had a drop in the number of sales of 37%, which represents R$ 258 million in comparison with the same period in 2020.

According to the developer, the general sales value (PSV) was R$ 168 million, which contributed to a reduction of 11%. Year-to-date, Helbor ended the negative period with a total of R$ 1.5 billion, which is 68% below expectations.

Alphaville (AVLL3)

Alphaville launched BRL 1.1 billion in 2021, against BRL 535 million in 2020, an increase of 106% (total PSV).

The company reached sales of R$ 1.1 billion last year, an increase of 75% (total PSV).

Renner Stores (LREN3)

The board of directors of Lojas Renner (LREN3) approved the repurchase of up to 18 million common shares, representing 1.82% of the outstanding shares in the market.

The program’s objective is to be an additional way of distributing the company’s cash generation to shareholders, in addition to the payment of dividends and interest on equity, as well as seeking to promote the creation of value for shareholders, which can come through a adequate capital structure combined with earnings growth and earnings per share.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

In addition, the board elected Daniel Martins dos Santos, with a term of office starting on January 24, 2022, to occupy the position of Administrative, Financial and Investor Relations Officer of the Company, with the same term of office as the Executive Board, that is, , until the Annual General Meeting of 2022.

Brazil Brokers (BBRK3)

Brasil Brokers (BBRK3) announced to its shareholders that it signed a credit operation with Banco Bradesco, through which a Bank Credit Note was issued in the total amount of R$60 million.

According to the real estate market giant, the following conditions will be accepted: Grace period of 6 months; interest rate of 128.8% of CDI, term of 48 months for the operation and as guarantees, the fiduciary assignment of credit and financial investment rights will be accepted, which must be formalized and constituted within 10 months from the date of issuance of the Bank Credit Note.

Oncoclinics (ONCO3)

Oncoclínicas (ONCO3) acquired Microimagem Laboratory of Pathological Anatomy and Cytopathology (Microimagem) for R$ 8 million, which represents 100% of the company’s shares.

Founded in Rio de Janeiro in 1994 by a group of doctors from the National Cancer Institute (INCA), Microimagem is a renowned laboratory specializing in surgical pathology, cytopathology and immunohistochemistry.

Viveo (VVEO3) approved the repurchase of up to 5,784,024 common shares issued by the company, which represents 5.00% of the outstanding shares.

The Company’s Board of Directors also approved the execution of a binding agreement referring to the acquisition of shares representing the entire capital stock issued by Azimute Med Consultoria e Assessoria.

The total acquisition price is R$38 million, and the transaction value is subject to adjustments in accordance with standard mechanisms for this type of transaction. Azimuth Med has an estimated net revenue of R$34 million.

Marfrig (MRFG3) will issue R$2 billion in debentures in up to three series.

The funds will be used for the company’s acquisition of cattle from a specific rural producer.

Ambipar (AMBP3) reported that Disal Ambiental Holding, one of the group’s companies, announced the start of construction of the GIRI Project located in the city of Santiago, Chile.

GIRI will be a classification, pre-treatment and preparation plant for recycling and recovery of waste with a capacity of 60,000 tons per year, with a potential net revenue of US$ 8 million and a potential Ebitda margin of 70% per year.

The total investment of the project will be approximately US$ 18 million and the start-up is scheduled for the first quarter of 2023.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related