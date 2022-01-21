BBB 22 breaks sponsorship record and expects to earn BRL 1 billion · TV News

With 18 sponsors closed even before the premiere, the BBB 22 has already set a sales record by selling more than R$ 600 million in advertising quotas to 11 companies that bought the options available in the commercial plan. At least seven others will do merchandising in activities, parties and competitions throughout the season. The broadcaster’s expectations are earn BRL 1 billion by April , when the confinement will come to an end.

Americanas, Avon and PicPay will be the most frequent brands in Big Brother Brazil. They bought the Big quota, which had a value of R$ 91.9 million and gives the right to advertise on Globo, Multishow, on the website and on social networks.

There was a fourth vacancy available, but no company was interested in disbursing this amount – if the investment were made, the audience leader’s revenue would reach R$ 693 million in the commercial plan alone.

C&A, Heineken (with Amstel), P&G and Seara bought the Camarote shares, whose price was R$ 69.6 million according to the table. The cheapest combo was Brother, acquired by Above, Hypera Pharma (with Engov After, Neosaldina and Vitasay), QuintoAndar and McDonald’s for R$11.8 million each.

Apart from the R$ 601.1 million from the 11 quota advertisers, it is also already certain that Mondelez International (owner of Lacta), Doriana, Coca-Cola, Downy Brasil, 99, TikTok and Fiat will have their brands exposed at parties, tastings and dynamics. throughout the season. Coca, for example, will continue to support Cinema do Líder.

Companies that closed advertising actions before the premiere got better prices with Globo. THE TV news found that, now that the attraction was launched and has established itself as the most watched program on TV, ahead of Jornal Nacional and Um Lugar ao Sol, prices will rise.

A company that does not sponsor the BBB 22 and wants to appear 30 seconds during a commercial break must pay BRL 547,000 for a single insertion in the national market – that is, if Netflix wants to buy 1 minute to promote one of its releases on the break of Big Brother Brasil, something that happened in previous years, will have to pay more than R$ 1 million.

The current season has 95 episodes scheduled, in addition to a program called Reencontro, which will serve to wash the dirty clothes – something similar to what happened on Day 101 of the previous edition. The idea is that the homecoming special will air two days after the final.

With this package of actions that involves a commercial plan, merchandising and commercial breaks, the expectation is that the BBB 22 will earn Globo R$ 1 billion, a little less than the revenue that SBT usually records in an entire year, for example.

historical invoicing

At BBB 21, which until then had the most profitable status in history, Globo had negotiated a commercial plan of R$ 529 million even before the premiere.

The last season presented by Tiago Leifert carried out 147 merchandising actions in just the first 58 days (just over eight weeks), which represented 60% more campaigns than in the same period in the 2020 season.

In BBB 20, the broadcaster earned much less with fixed advertisers, those whose brands are mentioned in the attraction’s calls: R$ 304 million — counting individual shares, there were more than R$ 400 million in cash.

