BBB 22: By dodging a hug, Arthur wants to show that he is a changed man – 01/20/2022

We are on the fourth day of confinement and finally the last participants have arrived: Linn, Jade and Arthur. Maira Cardi’s husband has been one of the most celebrated names on the list since the early days when it was still just speculation.

The reason is low, like the best things in life: the fact that a sequence of extramarital relationships on the part of the actor and singer has been public and notorious.

After a strong reprimand on social media and some time apart, the couple got back together. Aguiar even wrote a song in which he says he doesn’t remember how many times he cheated on his spouse, who in an interview with Multishow last Wednesday said he wasn’t jealous of the heartthrob.

One of the former Rebelde’s first moves in the house was to receive an affectionate hug from one of the participants who were anonymous until days ago. With his hands clasped in front of his body, Arthur dodged the affection and readjusted the closeness of the conversation.

Every dive is a flash at BBB 22. The most watched house in Curicica He presents his questions in a very intense and eloquent way. I’m assuming here that no other participant this season will make a greater effort to take care of the way every move can be interpreted out here.

In the presentation he made to his colleagues, he put his marital status almost as a surname: “my name is Arthur, I’m 32 years old, I’m married”. In addition, he made a point of stressing that at some point he “got lost” and stated that what he was was not part of what he wanted to be. The most postmodern of poetry.

It can be a problem for your performance in the game, where more organic attitudes tend to be more successful. But it could do a lot of good for his image before civil society, showing that he is a new man.

Accompanying him skating on this thin ice promises to be a good attraction at BBB 22.

