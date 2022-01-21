BBB 22 of 01/21: new immunes, game chat and couple’s play mark dawn | abstract

And let’s go for another night in the most watched house in Brazil! 🎉 After the PicPay Immunity Test , which awarded a duo with one more week in the house, the brothers took advantage of part of their free time to speculate about the game and count votes. Are they already getting worried? 🤔

But besides that, the night was also busy! There was DR among friends, sister commenting on bullshit, brothers talking about the formation of couples… And there was even exclusive music being released on Big Brother Brazil, can you believe it?!

Curious? So paste the summary that #RedeBBB prepared and come to update yourself on all of what happened this morning at the house of BBB 22!

With the arrival of the last three members of the cabin yesterday afternoon, the house was finally complete! During the live program, Thaddeus Schmidt welcomed the new brothers and celebrated with the people. Everyone was looking forward to this moment!

“Now, the house is complete! It’s the BBB 22 with the complete cast!”, the presenter vibrated.

Tadeu talks with the new members of BBB 22

Party? Errr… Not yet!

With a full house, the night was a party, right?! Errr… No! They really wanted to 😅

But had the PicPay Immunity Test for the cabin crew. The dynamic was done in pairs in the outside area of ​​the house, and the brothers should throw QR Codes on a board positioned on the lawn. But it was not just that! A transparent wall was placed in front of the board to not make everything so simple. There’s no softness here, no! 😆

Curious to know who won? We’ll tell you! But first… Let the drums roll! 🥁 The winning duo that will be able to enjoy another week at BBB 22’s house is… Douglas Silva and Arthur Aguiar! 👏 👏

Arthur Aguiar and Douglas Silva win immunity

Theories and more theories… 🕵️

After the PicPay Immunity Test, the brothers returned to the house. There, they talked a lot about the game, and there was no shortage of theories! They speculated on what the dynamics of the Leader’s Challenge should look like and how many participants will be immunized by the next weekend. Who got the guesses right?

Rodrigo vents to Vinícius: ‘I feel you are afraid of me’

Vinicius and Rodrigo spent some time in the Lollipop Room talking about their relationship. The commercial manager said he felt the law degree was ‘afraid’ of him. During the conversation, the brother also said that he felt the cearense looking away.

“I’m this guy who likes you and wants you to see the way you are. Of course, we have our jokes, but sometimes they’re a little strong words, like ‘mean’, ‘intimidation’. ‘… this hurts me. This is not what I want to be for you”, revealed the paulista.

The conversation continued for some time, and Vinicius gave his version: “No. I invited you to come and talk because I got that in my head. You were there in the room, there was that thing with Jessi. […] I got that in my head. It’s precisely because I like you so much. Don’t think otherwise, no”.

“I think I’m going to Paredão. I’m almost certain I’m going to Paredão.”

And the chat continued. Eliezer put the brothers to think: “Have you noticed that anyone who takes two votes here goes to Paredão?”. Rodrigo, then, replied the Fluminense: “I think I will. They’ll go on me. The Scooby, the people”. Worry climate hit!

Is this where you asked for exclusivity? ☝

Linn da Quebrada arrived at BBB 22’s house yesterday afternoon and has already taken advantage of the night with the brothers to show a new song he wrote while he was in isolation at the hotel. In Quarto Lollipop, the singer and actress took the opportunity to sing a snippet of the song to Maria and Brunna Gonçalves, who reacted: “Guys, you have to be very smart to make a song like that”.

Who was curious to hear the full version?

BBB 22: Linn Da Quebrada presents unreleased music made in the hotel room

Natalia and Bárbara seem to be getting weird. In the early hours of Thursday, the nail designer and model spent some time talking to Lucas about Barbara. The sister said that she thought the gaucho from Novo Hamburgo was “very snobbish” and “not too salty”.

In the early hours of today, Bárbara commented with other brothers about having received a bomb and vomiting at Queridometro. She said that she was with Natália in front of the panel that is in the room and commented with her sister about the fact that she received the emojis. According to the gaúcha, the nail designer and model, then, would have said that she is “a little disgusting”.

Are you done? 😮 Is bullshit coming around?

Bárbara reports what her sister told her: ‘You’re really disgusting’

Barbara continues talking about sister who called her disgusting

And the heart, how is it? 💓

At Quarto Lollipop, the brothers also talked about possible couples in the house. Rodrigo said that the staff should stay with more than one person throughout the season: “Maybe a romance starts and turns into another romance”, said the brother. Slovenia disagreed, and took the opportunity to say that it likes “exclusiveness”.

Vinicius took the moment to play with his sister, and commented that she has three possibilities for romance in the house. The Marketing student and model, then, reflected: “I’m going to send the real thing. Eli, Rodrigo and Lucas. Each has a specific characteristic of what I like in a man. If it were all three in one…”. Hmmmm, is there a couple coming? 💘

At BBB 22, Slovenia says: ‘I like exclusivity’

Meanwhile, we have another brother who is more determined when it comes to kissing on the mouth:

“I’m allergic to married men. I don’t want to…”, decreed Vinicius.

(of course, it was all a joke with Pedro Scooby 😅😅)

Vinicius sees Pedro Scooby joke about kissing him and warns: ‘I’m allergic to married men’

And that was the first dawn with a complete house in BBB 22! Were you anxious and want to know everything that will happen in the next few days? So stay tuned to #RedeBBB and we’ll tell you!