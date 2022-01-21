BBB 22 Summary of 01/20: Arrival of new brothers, more speculation and advice | abstract

Another day in the most watched house in Brasilzão! We love to keep you well informed about everything that happens with the brothers at BBB 22. On the morning of this Thursday, 20/1, we had a sister preparing lunch very early, brother saying he doesn’t like fights and participant believing in the permanence of another in the game . And the arrival of new confined to complete the team of Big Brother Brazil. 🥰 A lot has happened! ✍️

Singer Naiara Azevedo was the first BBB 22 participant to wake up this Thursday, 01/20. The singer leaves the room straight to the kitchen to make breakfast and says: “Good morning. I’m hungry”. It even hit us with hunger in the morning. 🍲

Naiara Azevedo cooks for the brothers — Photo: Globo

+++ Naiara Azevedo can’t sleep

In a good house, speculation can’t be missed 🤭

The wake-up call woke the brothers for the first time. 🥳 Excited, the confined are already heading to the door of the Confessional to do the X-ray. Unaware of the time, one of the groups speculated about something to come. Rodrigo reflected:

“For them to let us rest like this, isn’t there a test today? Because they let us rest too much…”.

Will it be, Rodrigo? We’re waiting for this one too, huh!

Vinicius wakes up this Thursday morning — Photo: Globo

What is to come?

+++ It’s on the personal table! ready food

Believe me: there’s a brother who likes to be alone! But within the BBB , is it possible?

Lucas and Eslovênia talked at the BBB 22 house. The model said that she had the impression that the student sometimes prefers to be alone than in groups, and the capixaba responds: “I’ll tell you the truth. If I’m in an environment and I’m uncomfortable with someone, I can’t keep pretending that everything is okay.”

There’s a brother who doesn’t run away from a fight, huh! 😱

Lucas commented to Slovenia at the kitchen table about her temper: “I don’t like to fight, I avoid fatigue, but if I had to fight… I don’t know if I’m all that player”, commented the brother.

The sister continued listening to the student: “From thinking so much, maybe I’ll say something I regret… but I have the ability to apologize”, he said.

“You have to allow yourself to see new versions of yourself here”, advised the Pernambuco woman.

No voting combination… 🤣

Luciano says he believes it’s impossible for Vinicius to be eliminated from BBB 22: “I would adopt you as an idol”. 😳

He continues: “Look me in the eye. You don’t leave. It’s impossible! He doesn’t have a clue, does he?”.

Anyway, our Big Brother Brasil 22 team is very complete!

You asked for it, and we delivered: the team of BBB 22 participants is finally complete in the house! Arthur Aguiar, Jade Picon and Linn da Quebrada were released to meet the other brothers, and the reception inside was very warm and full of questions from the confined.

Linn da Quebrada was greeted by the brothers. And hugs the new confinement colleagues. She released to the confined:

“Is this where they asked for another participant?”.

Brunna Gonçalves took Jade Picon to the Lollipop room to show the available beds and woke up Naiara Azevedo: “New people have arrived! Arthur Aguiar, Jade Picon and Linn da Quebrada!” Hey! ❤️

The singer woke up, looked at Jade and said, hugging the influencer: “Wow, what a pretty girl.”

Will the brothers suspect? 🤔

The new residents of the most watched house in Brazil explain reasons to enter later 🤔

Arthur Aguiar arrived explaining the reason for not having joined with the other colleagues:

“We got Covid that’s why we couldn’t get in before”.

