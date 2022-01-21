BBB22: Bárbara reveals perrengue after entering the confinement and leaves Laís shocked: “There’s no logic”; watch

Relief! What is the xepa near this perrengue?! kkkkkkk The confinement of BBB22 has barely begun, and there are already people having some very annoying problems. Barbara complained to her friend Laís this Friday (21), for not being able to use the bathroom. The blonde worried about her constipation.

Delivering the entertainment that we like, the two had a very funny conversation about the situation. “Haven’t you pooped yet, friend? There’s no logic, I’m going to put a train in your furico there to see if it goes down. Warn in the confessional“, joked the doctor.

“I already warned you, they said you have to spend a week“, replied Barbara. “Do you have to go a week without taking a shit? There’s that mineral oil, it already helps a lot“, said Laís, laughing. “I am scared“, said the blonde. “Fear of what? Go shitting like a duck?“, replied the goiana. Dead! Hahahaha

“From what? Shitting like a duck?” (Lais) #BBB22 pic.twitter.com/tLJ6z67qCK — Sergio Santos (@ZAMENZA) January 21, 2022

On social networks, the dialogue amused netizens, who praised the light and fun friendship of the sisters. “How can you not like them both together? The most unusual dialogues come from them!“, observed one person. “This duo didn’t promise anything and they’re delivering everything“, joked another fan of the reality show. See more reactions:

laís and bárbara talking about constipation this duo has not promised anything and is delivering everything #bbb22 pic.twitter.com/EnNFoDhtqE — paiva in #bbb22 (@paiva) January 21, 2022

The best thing is that they laugh at their misfortune lol I love it sooooo much — Ju 🌹🦀👢 (@mtllpatroashuff) January 21, 2022

Bárbara and Laís have a very Mari Gonzalez and Ivy vibe, the dialogues are very randompic.twitter.com/UfHXEa80E4 — ana (@caroliismp) January 21, 2022

I didn’t give anything to these two in the ad and I’m loving it lol — 𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗮𝗿𝗱𝗼 ⚡🪐🌈 (@wonderquinn84) January 21, 2022

Laís: “Shitting out like that, like a duck?”

Hahahahahahahahahahhahahahahahha pic.twitter.com/AVpQqkOvZ9 — Badly Adapted 🧜‍♀️🧬🐍💡🧸 (@mal_adaptada) January 21, 2022