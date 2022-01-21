BBB22: Bárbara reveals perrengue after entering the confinement and leaves Laís shocked: “There’s no logic”; watch

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago Entertainment Comments Off on BBB22: Bárbara reveals perrengue after entering the confinement and leaves Laís shocked: “There’s no logic”; watch 6 Views

Relief! What is the xepa near this perrengue?! kkkkkkk The confinement of BBB22 has barely begun, and there are already people having some very annoying problems. Barbara complained to her friend Laís this Friday (21), for not being able to use the bathroom. The blonde worried about her constipation.

Delivering the entertainment that we like, the two had a very funny conversation about the situation. “Haven’t you pooped yet, friend? There’s no logic, I’m going to put a train in your furico there to see if it goes down. Warn in the confessional“, joked the doctor.

I already warned you, they said you have to spend a week“, replied Barbara. “Do you have to go a week without taking a shit? There’s that mineral oil, it already helps a lot“, said Laís, laughing. “I am scared“, said the blonde. “Fear of what? Go shitting like a duck?“, replied the goiana. Dead! Hahahaha

Continue after Advertising

On social networks, the dialogue amused netizens, who praised the light and fun friendship of the sisters. “How can you not like them both together? The most unusual dialogues come from them!“, observed one person. “This duo didn’t promise anything and they’re delivering everything“, joked another fan of the reality show. See more reactions:

Continue after Advertising
Continue after Advertising

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Eliezer makes shocking revelation about plastic spending

Eliezer reveals at BBB 2022 that he had plastic surgery and split several times (Image: …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved