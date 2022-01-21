BBB22: In presentation, Arthur Aguiar says that ‘he lost himself as an artist and a human being’

On the afternoon of this Thursday (20), after the arrival of the last three participants in the house, all the brothers had to make a presentation to the group talking about themselves and their expectations. In his turn to speak, the actor Arthur Aguiar revealed his reason for participating in the Big Brother Brazil and talked about his past.

“My name is Arthur, I’m 32 years old, I’m married, I have a 3-year-old daughter. Although I am an artist, it is very difficult for me to speak in public, I have always been very reserved, I have my shy side. Calm down, I’m going to breathe, it’s hard a little…”, he said.

“It takes me a while to open up, I’m not the type of person who comes in talking, but when I open myself this door doesn’t close anymore”, he said. “I’m very happy to be here, really, I see it as a great opportunity to reconnect with myself, I think I lost myself along the way, I’m not ashamed to say that. I lost myself as an artist, I lost myself as a human being. And I managed to come to that realization, to have a critical sense that what I was was not part of what I wanted to be. And I decided that I didn’t want to be that way.”

“And in that I came in an intense process, there, of almost two years, and then this opportunity came and I said that I want to play, I want to really live it, I want to expose myself entirely to people, to my family, for people who like me and people who don’t. And like every human being I have flaws, I have qualities, and I hope you have a little patience with me because I’m in this process. It may be that I make mistakes with someone at some point and I would like to be open to talk, if I do something please let me know, I am open to meeting everyone, knowing the story. And I hope to come out a much better person than I came in,” he says.

Arthur Aguiar and Mayra Cardi, the actor’s wife, were involved in several controversies in the past, with many endings, reconciliations and also infidelities on the part of the actor.

