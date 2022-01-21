‘BBB22’: Know Where Jade Picon’s Wealth Comes From | celebrities

Reproduction / Globe Jade Picon

Participant of the “Big Brother Brasil 22” most searched on Google between the announcement of the cast and the day of the beginning of the program according to the column Patricia Kogut, Jade Picon finally entered the house this Thursday. She, Arthur Aguiar and Linn da Quebrada were the three “cabins” diagnosed with Covid-19, who, as a precaution, stayed longer confined in the hotel, away from the other brothers.

Despite raising so many doubts on Google about “who is Jade Picon” and even from housemates, the influencer is a phenomenon on social networks. Born in São Paulo, the young woman is 20 years old and has almost 15 million followers on Instagram, 472,000 on Twitter, 1.4 million on Facebook, and 1.97 million subscribers on her YouTube channel.

Rich even before becoming an influencer, Jade is the daughter of Carlos Picon, a businessman in the marble and granite business. But she became known in the digital world because of her five-year-old brother, Léo Picon, who became an influencer before her and even participated in the reality show “De vacation with the ex”, on MTV.

By appearing a lot on Léo’s networks, Jade ended up forming her own audience. Today, she shares her daily life with millions of people in luxury hotels and famous restaurants and gives beauty and training tips. With fame, she ventured as a businesswoman and, since 2021, runs the clothing brand Jade², in addition to advertising mainly for beauty brands.

Jade was the girlfriend, for three years, of actor João Guilherme, son of singer Leonardo. She has also been involved with player Neymar.