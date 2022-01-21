BBB22: Naiara makes an inopportune comment and causes an uproar with Linn | BBB22

And the weather is starting to heat up in the most guarded house in the country. During the night of this Thursday (20), Naiara Azevedo who was advised by her brothers to get out of the kitchen more and fit in with the rest of the house, went through moments of fair play in a conversation with Linn da Quebrada and other brothers outside the headquarters.

While Linn explained to the brothers how important it is for a transsexual to participate in the BBB after 11 years, Naiara Azevedo interrupts Linn with the speech: “She didn’t come here either as a woman or as a trans, she came here as people”, said the interpreter of “50 Reais”, immediately causing a tense atmosphere among the sisters.

Linn adds: “And as a transvestite too! It’s important that people see a woman, see a guy, see a transvestite woman, because it’s been ten years since a transgender body has been presented in this reality show and when it did, it came out in the first week.”, concluded the singer.

BBB22 has the best debut since BBB18

Last Monday (17th), the Big Brother Brazil debuted better than the last three editions. According to consolidated data from Kantar Ibope Media, BBB22 scored 27.9 rating points on the first day, surpassing BBB21 (27.4), BBB20 (24.9) and BBB19 (22.5) and touching the BBB18 (30.9). During the program, the station won the absolute first place during the beginning of the program.

The BBB22 pilot massacred the premiere of “Faustão na Band” and “1001 questions”, the new game show of the Band, presented by Zeca Camargo who scored 3 points. To get an idea of ​​what these Ibope numbers mean, one point is equivalent to 76,577 households tuned in in Greater São Paulo. That is, more than 2.1 million televisions were tuned to the program.

The reinvention of the BBB in 2020

With the fiasco of the BBB19 edition, in 2020, the highest-rated reality show on Brazilian television included celebrities in its cast. Called “Camarote”, the group featured singer Manu Gavassi, presenter Rafa Kaliman, actor Babu Santana, who together with champion Thelma Assis formed the TOP4 of the edition. Other celebrities who joined the cast: Boca Rosa, Mari Gonzalez, Petrix Barbosa, Pyog Lee, Gabi Martins and Lucas Chumbo, who was the first to be eliminated from the program.

As for BBB21, the celebrities who stood out the most were the rappers Projota and Karol Conka, who were canceled by the public for Controversial statements and teasing participants internet favorites. In addition to singer Fiuk, son of Fábio Jr. and influencer Camilla de Lucas, the TOP3 was completed with the winner Juliette Freire. The box also suffered with the withdrawal of actor Lucas Penteado, which took place after a party, where he starred in the first gay kiss with the dear Gil do Vigor, the last one eliminated before the final.

In this year’s edition, three participants had their entries postponed, after exposure and contamination with the covid-19 virus, they are: actor Arthur Aguiar, digital influencer Jade Picon and singer Linn da Quebrada, who entered this Thursday afternoon. thursday (20th).