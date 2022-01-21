BBB22: Rodrigo complains of “injustice” after competitions from the groups Pipoca and Camarote; watch

Jeez! Got it wrong… The difference between the immunity tests for the Pipoca group and the Camarote group, from BBB22, did not go unnoticed by the brothers. In the early hours of Friday (21), some of the anonymous participants discussed this situation, as the popcorn faced a resistance test, while the famous took a lighter and faster dispute.

Rodrigo, who teamed up with Eliezer and resisted for almost six hours in the race, gave his opinion: “The immunity test is already unfair. Shall we be honest? I don’t know who chose it, but…“. Bárbara, winner of the challenge alongside Laís, tried to understand the reasons for the production.

“I think they had to adapt due to what happened“, pointed out the girl. As is already known, Arthur Aguiar, Jade Picon and Linn da Quebrada tested positive for Covid-19 and were only able to enter the house this Thursday (20), three days after their confinement colleagues.

“Adapt is a very strong word, but they already had a plan B, because Covid is a very possible thing.“, Luciano opined, still about the differences between the tests. The resistance dispute lasted more than 12 hours, with the duos Bárbara and Laís, and Luciano and Lucas holding on until the end. The boys ended up giving up, which ensured the victory of the sisters.

Rodrigo already putting it on the fire saying that the test of the cabins was unfair because it wasn’t as resistant as theirs popcorn #BBB22 pic.twitter.com/cyoMUr5YG5 — GODDESS OF JUSTICE (@BBBBaile) January 21, 2022

The Camarote test, which took place yesterday (20), live, required skill and aim. Competitors had to throw a small cushion between obstacles and hit a target positioned on the other side. Also during the program, we learned about the champions: the duo formed by Arthur and Douglas Silva got the best and is also immune in the vote on Sunday (23).