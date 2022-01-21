BBB22: Rodrigo is uncomfortable talking about political positioning | BBB22

Rodrigo Mussi and Vinicius had a conflict of opinion within the BBB22 this Thursday (20). As they talked in the room, the influencer commented that depending on the engineer’s political opinion, he would approach him or not. The brother also highlighted that he has a “back foot” for not knowing how his colleague behaves outside.

However, the paulista was totally against Vyni’s thinking and said that yes, it depends on the political position, for him it was something essential to evaluate someone’s character. “I don’t know outside, I don’t know what your political opinion is, for example”, commented the comedian. Not liking the Ceará native’s comment at all, Mussi said that people cannot be judged by their political opinions.

“We cannot rely on political opinion to define character”, replied Rodrigo. Then Mary said: “That depends… I played”. Immediately, the camera went into another room, cutting off the conversation. Even before the program started, netizens were already having doubts whether the participants could talk about politics in the program, and there were rumors that it would be banned. However, Boninho claimed that the cast could speak on this subject within the BBB22.

To clarify this matter, cute spoke up. “After 21 years of Big Brother, there is still a lot of conspiracy theory. I was seeing that they managed to get a manual on what you can and cannot talk about in the house. In fact, they can say whatever they want. They can talk about politics, they can talk about any other brand. They can talk about their lives and even bullshit. That’s their problem. We never interfere with that.” stated.

Continues after advertising

“Those monitors in the house that you can see from time to time don’t have the word ‘change the subject’. Because changing the subject is an issue they have to know between themselves. So what we have is a panel letting them know when they need to do something: change drums, go to the confessional, go to the pantry.” completed the program director.

Even today, Rodrigo moved his colleagues by talking about his life story. “I’m not a guy who romanticizes parents, there are parents who are toxic. My parents are divorced. My childhood there between the two of them was very violent. I went to live with my mother and she played me from home when I was 11 years old. Then I went to live with my father, but I already knew it would be the second option because he already had another family and at the age of 17 he played me at home and I started living alone”, started.

He even shared with colleagues how tragic his father’s death was. “I try to make it right, in a fair way with people, but I have nowhere to go. I have no option of defeat […] Then my father died in front of me, when I was 24, 25 years old, when he was approaching me”, lamented.