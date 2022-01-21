BBB22: Tiago Abravanel loses patience with Naiara Azevedo in dynamics

Naiara Azevedo and Tiago Abravanel entered the “BBB22“But they were already friends out here. However, everything indicates that this friendship may not withstand confinement. With the entrance of the last cabins, the participants decided to make that famous “presentation wheel“. However, the sertaneja interrupted some brothers and the grandson of Silvio Santos didn’t come cheap.

Despite the “BBB22” having started on Monday (17), it was this Thursday (20) that each participant had the opportunity to tell a little more about their stories and the reasons that led to enter the 22nd season of “Big Brother Brazil” and we can say that the sertaneja was a little emotional with all the testimonies.

At the end of the presentations, when it was time to vyni, it was interrupted at the end by naiara. Tiago Abravanel, then, immediately gave the singer a go. “Let him speak for the love of God, Naiara“, said the grandson of Silvio Santos. The speech did not yield any kind of atmosphere and the Ceará native continued with his speech.

However, this is not the first time that Tiago shows annoyance with naiara inside the house. In fact, the sister hasn’t made a good impression since she arrived. Despite always cooking for everyone, some people have criticized her behind, like the Rodrigo, of Popcorn.

So, does Naiara Azevedo run the risk of going to the first wall of “BBB22”? In order not to miss any details, just keep an eye on POPline.

