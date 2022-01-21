Begonia maculata ‘Wightii’: The Mysterious Origin of the Instagram Sweetheart Plant | agribusiness

The leaves are a deep, dark green. In contrast, white polka dots spread like blemishes (stains) over its surface and look handmade.

As well as its cropped and asymmetrical shape, reminiscent of “angel wings”, a pulsating red appears on the back of the sheet.

This combination ended up making the begonia maculata cv. “Wightii” (scientific name) is one of the most beloved plants on Instagram. Owner of an enigmatic beauty, another mystery that surrounds its foliage is that of its own origin.

“This plant is not from nature, it is not the plant that is said to be native to Brazil, to the Southeast region, and which is on the verge of extinction. In reality, this plant is a cultivar”, explains Samuel Gonçalves, PhD in botany from the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG).

Cultivars such as “Wightii” are vegetables that have undergone transformation during cultivation by humans. New characteristics emerged in this nursery-raised begonia, and the variety began to be intentionally replicated for its commercial value.

2 of 8 Begonia maculata ‘Wightii’ has its famous white spots — Photo: Rafael Miotto/g1 Begonia maculata ‘Wightii’ has its famous white spots — Photo: Rafael Miotto/g1

Samuel Gonçalves explains that cultivars can arise naturally or induced by humans. “The best plants are selected so that characteristics are maintained. This is genetic improvement”, he explains.

“THE begonia maculata in fact, it only occurs in Rio de Janeiro; it is a plant with small populations”, explains Eliane de Lima Jacques, PhD in botany from the University of São Paulo (USP).

3 of 8 In contrast to the green on the front, the leaves of Begonia maculata ‘wightii’ have a red color on the back — Photo: Rafael Miotto/g1 In contrast to the green on the front, the leaves of Begonia maculata ‘wightii’ have a red color on the back — Photo: Rafael Miotto/g1

The first historical record about the “Wightii” is from 1933, when the botanist Karl Albert Fotsch described it in the book “Die Begonien” (“The Begonias”, in free translation into Portuguese).

The plant native to Brazil has a previous record, from 1819, described by the Italian Giuseppe Raddi.

“THE begonia maculata ‘Wightii’ must have come from begonia maculata ‘Tipo’, the original from southeastern Brazil. It’s just not possible to say how this cultivar was produced or how it came about”, says botanist Samuel Gonçalves.

4 of 8 Begonia maculata, native to Rio de Janeiro, does not have such large spots or such jagged leaves — Photo: J.Wesenberg / Eliane Jacques Begonia maculata, native to Rio de Janeiro, doesn’t have such large spots and not such cut leaves — Photo: J.Wesenberg / Eliane Jacques

However, this origin is not a consensus among scholars. As historical material on the creation of “Wightii” is lacking, the connection with the begonia maculata (scientific name) endemic to Rio de Janeiro ended up being lost, says Eliane, who specializes in taxonomy (science that classifies living organisms) of Begoniaceae, the plant family of which begonias are a part.

“We don’t have the materials that attest to this name, we keep believing in this similarity [entre a Maculata nativa e a ‘Wightii’] because the author [Fotsch] describes, but no material was found in a herbarium with that name of ‘Wigthii'”, points out Eliane.

The hypothesis defended by botany is that “Wightii” arose from a variety of begonia taken to Europe by naturalists in the 19th century. “These are plants that arrived at the Saint Petersburg Botanical Garden [Rússia] and were disseminated”, says Eliane.

This process may have been responsible for the emergence of “Wightii”. “Inside the greenhouse itself, many of them could hybridize”, says the botanist.

There are more than 2,060 species of begonia spread across the world. They live mainly in tropical areas of America, Africa and Asia.

5 of 8 Begonia maculata ‘Wigthii’ is highly Instagrammable — Photo: Rafael Miotto/g1 Begonia maculata ‘Wigthii’ is highly Instagrammable — Photo: Rafael Miotto/g1

A thousand plants in the apartment: what is life like for ‘urban jungle’ owners

‘Wightii’ seedlings come from the Netherlands

The big wave of “Wightii” started in 2020 in Brazil. With the growth in demand for ornamental plants for indoors during the pandemic, the plant full of chicks became a fever.

In the beginning, Flora Fujimaki sold about 100 units of the plant per week to stores – they do not sell directly to the consumer. But the demand was so great that “Wightii” reached values ​​of R$ 400 in some resellers.

6 of 8 Creation of Begonia maculata ‘Wightii’ in Brazil using seedlings from Holland — Photo: Flora Fujimaki Creation of Begonia maculata ‘Wightii’ in Brazil from seedlings from Holland — Photo: Flora Fujimaki

“Today we have a production that can reach the market well, and the price has dropped”, says Rita Takahashi, commercial analyst at Flora Fujimaki, one of the pioneers in selling “Wightii” in Brazil.

“The price increase was not positive, because it seemed like an inaccessible product. Today it is possible to find it for as low as R$49.90 at some points”, he says. Flora Fujimaki sells up to 4,000 of these begonias in a week.

The seedlings come from Holland to Brazil via an importer. “They arrive very tiny and can take 15 to 20 weeks to reach the sale size, depending on the size of the pot. [vaso]”, says Rita.

The g1 contacted Terra Viva, responsible for the importation of “Wightii”, to obtain more information about the origin of the plant in Holland, but the company did not respond to the questions sent until the last update of this report.

how to take care of begonia maculata “Wightii”

The plant is considered easy to care for. See some tips from botanist Samuel Gonçalves below:

Watering: are plants that like moisture, but the substrate cannot be too soaked, allowing the surface to dry out between waterings.

Substrate: must be fertile, fibrous and rich in organic matter. Frequent fertilization is required for the plant to develop. The indicated is the net NPK 10 10 10 once a month.

Light: it needs a lot of clarity, indirect light, for its development. It can also be adapted to full sun, so you should gradually increase your exposure to the sun.

Pruning: just do the cleaning, removing old leaves and flowers (yes, it also sporadically blooms) that dry up.

7 of 8 Begonia maculata ‘Wightii’ is easy to care for — Photo: Rafael Miotto/g1 Begonia maculata ‘Wightii’ is easy to care for — Photo: Rafael Miotto/g1

Yes, and it’s not difficult. “Just cut the tip of a stem that has two or three leaves and put the stem in water, after rooting, just plant it in a suitable substrate [fibroso e rico em matéria orgânica]”, says botanist Samuel Gonçalves.

It is also possible to try to make a seedling from the leaves. “But rooting takes a little longer,” he explains.

8 of 8 The foliage sail of Begonia maculata ‘wightii’ — Photo: Rafael Miotto/g1 The foliage sail of Begonia maculata ‘wightii’ — Photo: Rafael Miotto/g1

Here are tips for your plant to survive at home:

Plants at home: see 6 tips to stay healthy

‘Urban jungle’: discover the lifestyle