Beyoncé pays tribute to Elza Soares on official website: ‘She inspired many in Brazil and around the world’ | Music

Beyoncé paid tribute to Elza Soares on her official website. The Brazilian singer died this Thursday (20), at the age of 91, in Rio de Janeiro.

“Rest in peace, Elza Soares. Your music has entertained and inspired many in Brazil and around the world. We are so grateful,” wrote Beyoncé.

The singer often uses the page to honor, congratulate birthdays and celebrate remarkable and special dates on her official page.

In May 2021, the singer had used the page to honor actor and comedian Paulo Gustavo, who died of Covid-19.

Elza Soares had her death certified by natural causes and will be held at the Theatro Municipal do Rio, in the City Center, with a ceremony open to the public at 12 pm – the time is yet to be confirmed.

The body will be buried in Jardim da Saudade Sulacap, which will also pay tribute to the singer in the VIP chapel. Burial will be in the Christ the Redeemer sector.

“We’re going to have a wake worthy of her, as a queen, so that the fans can say goodbye to her”, said the businessman.

The businessman also says that Elza was fine, in perfect health and that she was in the best moment of her life.

“Her last days were that of a queen. She recorded DVD, sang, had a new house, a penthouse she bought. She was super happy, super well and died at the height of her 70-year career. conquer”, said he, who gets emotional when remembering the last song sung by Elza.

“On the DVD, the last song she sang, sang in her life, was: ‘Let me sing until the end,'” she recalls.

