Bitcoin and cryptocurrency investors settle over half a billion dollars in futures contracts in less than 24 hours; BTC already drops 16% in 2022

The market analysts cryptocurrencies already kept on their radar a concern with the market for futures contracts of bitcoin (BTC). Trading volume was too high and a lightning sell-off could send the price of digital assets plummeting at any time.

And the fear came true this dawn friday (21). In 24 hours, approximately US$ 730 million in futures contracts cryptocurrencies, of which $295 million were in bitcoin, according to CoinGlass.

Thus, around 8:20 am, the world’s largest cryptocurrency operated in fall of 7.96%, quoted at US$ 38,783.72 (R$ 210,370.52), which represents a setback of 8.01% in the last seven days.

In 2022, the price of BTC already lost about 16% of the value. Check out how the others are doing cryptocurrencies of the world:

# Name Price 24h % 7d % 1 Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 38,783.72 -8.01% -7.66% two Ethereum (ETH) US$ 2,855.20 -9.27% -11.21% 3 Tether (USDT) US$ 1.00 0.00% 0.00% 4 BNB (BNB) US$ 429.29 -8.83% -10.57% 5 USD Coin (USDC) US$ 1.00 -0.06% 0.06% 6 Cardano (ADA) $1.23 -8.99% -3.07% 7 Solana (SOL) US$ 123.69 -9.54% -15.79% 8 XRP (XRP) US$ 0.6935 -6.81% -11.09% 9 Earth (MOON) US$ 77.94 -5.51% -1.63% 10 Polkadot (DOT) $22.56 -8.20% -15.89% Source: Coin MarketCap

As a result, the index fund market (ETF, in English) of the Brazilian stock market is also relatively positive.

Check out yesterday’s closing of the ETFs in cryptocurrency of the Brazilian stock market and the accumulated result for the week so far:

ticker manager Price Variation (24h%) Variation (7d%) HASH11 hashdex BRL 42.85 -1.88% -0.92% ETHE11 hashdex BRL 51.70 -1.55% -2.82% BITH11 hashdex BRL 55.52 -1.33% -0.50% QBTC11 QR Capital BRL 14.67 -1.65% -0.47% QETH11 QR Capital BRL 12.68 -2.07% -2.76% Source: TradeMap

Bitcoin’s expected payoff?

The analysts of glassnode highlighted in the portal’s weekly newsletter that the futures market could “explode” at any time.

But this strong correction was already expected by those who follow this market closely.

Long-term investors consolidate the movement to accumulate cryptocurrencies a few weeks ago, which traditionally indicates the proximity of a moment of high prices.

There is a general expectation from analysts and market enthusiasts that any “trigger” is enough to make the market for cryptocurrencies shoot.

However, it is worth remembering that investing in cryptocurrencies is extremely risky and that it is recommended to put only a small portion of your money in these assets.

What moved cryptocurrencies the most?

THE Tuesday (18) was hectic for risky assets, and it all started in the arab emirates. The airport in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the country, was attacked by Yemen’s Houthis ethnic minority, who claimed responsibility for the attack.

The increase in tension in the region, the main oil producer in the world, made oil prices commodity shoot in the morning. The barrel of Brent reached the $88, the highest price since 2014, and is traded at the level of $87 at the time.

With fears surrounding the Middle East and oil, who benefited were the bonds of treasure North American, the so-called Treasuries. The return on these assets grew in the morning, which takes away the risk appetite of investors.

As for bitcoin…

The attack took place during the early hours of the morning in Brazil, which made the biggest cryptocurrency of the world touch the US$ 40 thousand that day, but returned to levels between $41,000 and $42,000 in the following sessions.

Attack on Crypto.com

the broker of cryptocurrencies (exchange) Crypto.com suffered an attack this week and lost about US$ 33.8 million (R$ 182.52 million) in units of ethereum (ETH).

On Tuesday of this week, the exchange had paralyzed users’ trading alleging “strange movements” in the accounts. Then it was found that there was a hacker attack and the customers’ money disappeared.

We have contacted Crypto.com’s advice in Brazil and there is no further information about the loss of coins from Brazilian clients.

THE Crypto.com CEO, Kris Marszalek, used her account on twitter to comment on what happened.

“As part of our process, now that the incident report has been published, our team is proactively reaching out to regulators to discuss the incident and our response.”

As part of our process, now that the incident report has been published, our team is proactively reaching out to regulators to discuss the incident and our response. https://t.co/8SHGaa77An — Kris | Crypto.com (@Kris_HK) January 20, 2022

A Fed on the corner

Investors are just days away from the meeting of the fomc, which will decide on the rise in interest rates, and caution begins to take the general scenario of risk assets.

There will be two days of meeting, in the next Tuesday (25th) and Wednesday (26th). With a rise in interest rates, returns on Treasuries, US Treasury bonds, are expected to rise in value and steal resources from risky assets such as stocks and cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin more sustainable

the mining of cryptocurrencies has always been an “Achilles heel” of bitcoin, but the scenario is changing.

Renewable energy use in mining grew in the last quarter of 2021, according to the latest report by the Bitcoin Mining Council (BMC), and reached 58.5% of the total.

The research focused on three metrics: sustainable energy mix, technological efficiency and electricity consumption.

the mining of cryptocurrencies is a decentralized activity, but the BMC makes an estimate, based on data from large companies in the sector, such as Bit Digital, BitFury, Bitfarms, Atlas Mining, and other organizations.

Bitcoin banned…

The Central Bank of Russia announced last Thursday (20) a proposal to ban mining activities and trading cryptocurrencies. The monetary authority highlights the dangers to the country’s financial stability and says that digital assets, such as bitcoin (BTC), are financial pyramids.

… Again

And the new ban made the Russia joins countries like China, Egypt, Iraq, Qatar, Oman, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Bangladesh and forty-two other countries, including Algeria, Bahrain, Bangladesh and Bolivia, according to a 2021 summary report from the Legal Library of Congress, published in November.

However, a country manages to officially ban cryptocurrencies, but not their use.

THE bitcoin and the other digital currencies were born to replace the money controlled by financial institutions and Central Banks, focused on person-to-person trading (peer-to-peer, or P2P, in English).

In other words, it is difficult to ban and enforce the use of cryptocurrencies day to day.

And the regulation of bitcoin…

It is difficult to think about 2022 without thinking about the proposals that are being processed in the National Congress — both here and in the United States — and how it affects the price of cryptocurrencies. Check out our latest Crypto Chat with the Binance representative in Brazil, Mayra Siqueira: