Bitcoin Below $39,000, Ethereum Drops, Altcoins Plunge By CryptoNews

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Bitcoin Below $39,000, Ethereum Drops, Altcoins Plunge By CryptoNews 7 Views


Bitcoin Below $39,000, Ethereum Down, Altcoins Plunge
  • Bitcoin () price has dropped below $40,500 and $40,000.
  • Ethereum() traded below $3,000, which dropped below $0.70.
  • Most major altcoins are down more than 6%.

Bitcoin price tried to overcome the $43,500 resistance zone. However, BTC struggled to gain momentum and began a dip below $41,200. There was a break below $40,000 and the price is currently (09:26) consolidating losses below $38,700.

Likewise, most major altcoins have dropped dramatically. The traded below the $3,000 support zone. XRP dropped below $0.70. dropped more than 10% and there was a move towards the $1.20 level.

Total market capitalization

Bitcoin price

After another failure near $43,500, the price of BTC (bitcoin/US dollar) started a new drop. It drops 7% in one day. BTC has dropped sharply below the $41,200 and $40,500 support levels. It even missed the $40,000 support and tested $38,500. It is now rebounding and facing resistance near $39,000. The next major resistance is near the $40,000 level, above which the price could start a rally.

Ethereum price

The price of ETH (Ethereum/US Dollar) also started a big drop below the $3,120 support level. ETH even settled below the $3,000 level and dropped over 8% in one day. It tested $2,850 and is currently consolidating losses. On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $2,920 level. The next important resistance is near the $3,000 level, above which the price can start a decent correction wave.

An initial support is near the $2,800 level. The next major support is near the $2,750 level, below which the price could drop to $2,650.

The price of ADA, BNB, SOL, DOGE and XRP

(ADA) is down 10% and there has been a clear move below the $1.25 level. It traded near $1.20 and is currently correcting upwards. If there is a wave of recovery, the price could face strong resistance near the $1.25 level.

Binance coin() is down 9% and there has been a clear move below $450. The price is now consolidating near $425. If sellers remain in action, the price could drop to the $425 support zone. 400.

(SOL) has traded below the $132 support zone. An immediate support is near the $122 level. A break below the $122 level can initiate a decline towards the $112 level. On the upside, the $132 zone presents a major resistance.

The has gained bearish momentum below the $0.155 level. It tested $0.150 and is currently struggling to recover. The next major support is near the $0.142 level, below which it could test $0.135.

The XRP price is down 6% and is now trading near the $0.70 level. If buyers fail to hedge $0.70, the price could drop to the $0.68 level. The next major support is near $0.665.

Other altcoins today

Many altcoins are down more than 5%, including , DOT, , , , NEAR, LINK, UNI, , , and . On the other hand, LEO is still trading in the green zone and is up 4%.

Overall, bitcoin price is showing bearish signs below the $40,000 level. If BTC stays below $40,000 and $40,500, there could be further losses.

By CryptoNews

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

what happens to who owns LAME3 and LAME4 shares?

Business With the unification of Americanas’ shareholder base, only AMER3 shares will be traded on …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved