Bitcoin Below $39,000, Ethereum Drops, Altcoins Plunge By CryptoNews



Bitcoin Below $39,000, Ethereum Down, Altcoins Plunge



Bitcoin () price has dropped below $40,500 and $40,000.

Ethereum() traded below $3,000, which dropped below $0.70.

Most major altcoins are down more than 6%.

Bitcoin price tried to overcome the $43,500 resistance zone. However, BTC struggled to gain momentum and began a dip below $41,200. There was a break below $40,000 and the price is currently (09:26) consolidating losses below $38,700.

Likewise, most major altcoins have dropped dramatically. The traded below the $3,000 support zone. XRP dropped below $0.70. dropped more than 10% and there was a move towards the $1.20 level.

Total market capitalization

Bitcoin price

After another failure near $43,500, the price of BTC (bitcoin/US dollar) started a new drop. It drops 7% in one day. BTC has dropped sharply below the $41,200 and $40,500 support levels. It even missed the $40,000 support and tested $38,500. It is now rebounding and facing resistance near $39,000. The next major resistance is near the $40,000 level, above which the price could start a rally.

Ethereum price

The price of ETH (Ethereum/US Dollar) also started a big drop below the $3,120 support level. ETH even settled below the $3,000 level and dropped over 8% in one day. It tested $2,850 and is currently consolidating losses. On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $2,920 level. The next important resistance is near the $3,000 level, above which the price can start a decent correction wave.

An initial support is near the $2,800 level. The next major support is near the $2,750 level, below which the price could drop to $2,650.

The price of ADA, BNB, SOL, DOGE and XRP

(ADA) is down 10% and there has been a clear move below the $1.25 level. It traded near $1.20 and is currently correcting upwards. If there is a wave of recovery, the price could face strong resistance near the $1.25 level.

Binance coin() is down 9% and there has been a clear move below $450. The price is now consolidating near $425. If sellers remain in action, the price could drop to the $425 support zone. 400.

(SOL) has traded below the $132 support zone. An immediate support is near the $122 level. A break below the $122 level can initiate a decline towards the $112 level. On the upside, the $132 zone presents a major resistance.

The has gained bearish momentum below the $0.155 level. It tested $0.150 and is currently struggling to recover. The next major support is near the $0.142 level, below which it could test $0.135.

The XRP price is down 6% and is now trading near the $0.70 level. If buyers fail to hedge $0.70, the price could drop to the $0.68 level. The next major support is near $0.665.

Other altcoins today

Many altcoins are down more than 5%, including , DOT, , , , NEAR, LINK, UNI, , , and . On the other hand, LEO is still trading in the green zone and is up 4%.

Overall, bitcoin price is showing bearish signs below the $40,000 level. If BTC stays below $40,000 and $40,500, there could be further losses.

By CryptoNews