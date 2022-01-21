‘Blind Baron’, Lucas surrenders to Jade Picon’s onslaught

Jade Picon arrived at BBB 22 this Thursday afternoon (20) and has already caught the attention of Lucas Bissoli. At an event for a cosmetics brand, the brother was lost when choosing products and the influencer offered to take care of her skin in confinement.

“Let’s put a mask over there, I just want to see it. It’s going to be beautiful”, she snapped, giving the blonde a wink. The potiguar, known on TikTok by the codename “Barão da Piscadinha” – because of a flirting video of him that went viral on the social network -, gave in to Jade’s advances and smiled.

As soon as participants arrived at the sponsor’s booth, everyone was instructed to pick up bags to fill with products. Leonardo Picon’s sister chose almost nothing, but praised the object: “Oh, cool. You can organize the jewelry here”.

At another point in the conversation, the medical student offered to help her put her products in her bag, but the sister refused. “No need, I already have everything. It’s all in my suitcase”, she justified.

Jade has been a recurring topic on social media because of her lifestyle. Called by netizens “patricinha”, the public is curious to know how she will deal with some situations such as division of the house in Xepa and VIP, dietary restrictions, tests, and advertising of the most popular brands in reality.

Check out the moments of Jade Picon and Lucas Bissoli at the event:

I died here, Lucas telling Jade to get Avon’s products, and she saying no, that she already has hers lol #bbb22#bbbpic.twitter.com/e0E3HguFjG — Leandro (@Leandroo_aguiar) January 20, 2022

Jade winking at Lucas after he asked his sister to skin care him. pic.twitter.com/6TNS0BxbSx — 𝓔𝓾 ✍️ (@Eu_simplesment) January 20, 2022