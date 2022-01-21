https://br.sputniknews.com/20220121/blinken-diz-a-lavrov-que-se-russia-cruzar-fronteira-com-ucrania-vai-enfrentar-resposta-extensiva-21110710.html

Blinken tells Lavrov that if Russia crosses Ukraine border it will face extensive response

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he made it clear to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during talks on… 2022.01.21

“We were clear, if any Russian military force crosses the Ukrainian border, it will be met with a swift, stern and united response from the US and its allies,” Blinken told reporters. there are plans to invade Ukraine by Russia. Despite the harsh assertion, Blinken said that after his talks with Lavrov, he feels the two countries can work on developing an understanding. For the US government representative, the conversation with Lavrov was not a negotiation, but a frank exchange of concerns and ideas. The officials agreed to continue the discussion after Washington presents its response to Moscow’s security proposals next week. said Blinken. “I told him that following consultations we will have in the coming days with allies and partners, we anticipate that we will be able to share our concerns and ideas with Russia in more detail and in writing next week, and we agreed to discuss after that.” Washington said it intends to share such concerns in writing and based on the document sent by the Kremlin. Following the Geneva talks, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he will return to Washington later today to consult with President Joe Biden and the entire National Security team, as well as members of Congress and allies in the coming days.

