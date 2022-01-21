Blinken tells Lavrov that if Russia crosses Ukraine border it will face extensive response

“We were clear, if any Russian military force crosses the Ukrainian border, it will be met with a swift, stern and united response from the US and its allies,” Blinken told reporters. there are plans to invade Ukraine by Russia. Despite the harsh assertion, Blinken said that after his talks with Lavrov, he feels the two countries can work on developing an understanding. For the US government representative, the conversation with Lavrov was not a negotiation, but a frank exchange of concerns and ideas. The officials agreed to continue the discussion after Washington presents its response to Moscow’s security proposals next week. said Blinken. “I told him that following consultations we will have in the coming days with allies and partners, we anticipate that we will be able to share our concerns and ideas with Russia in more detail and in writing next week, and we agreed to discuss after that.” Washington said it intends to share such concerns in writing and based on the document sent by the Kremlin. Following the Geneva talks, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he will return to Washington later today to consult with President Joe Biden and the entire National Security team, as well as members of Congress and allies in the coming days.

09:56 2022.01.21 (updated: 11:06 2022.01.21)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he made it clear to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during talks in Geneva on Friday that if Russia crosses the border into Ukraine, it will face a stern response from Washington and its allies.

“We were clear, if any Russian military force crosses the Ukrainian border, will be met with a quick responsestern and united force of the US and its allies,” Blinken told reporters.

On the occasion of the meeting, the representative of Moscow reiterated that there are no plans to invade Ukraine by Russia.

Despite the harsh assertion, Blinken said that after his talks with Lavrov, he feels that the two countries can work on developing an understanding.

“Based on our discussion, I believe that we can move forward with this work of developing joint understandings and agreements that guarantee our mutual security,” the secretary of state said after negotiations in Geneva.

For the US government representative, the conversation with Lavrov was not a negotiation, but a frank exchange of concerns and ideas.

Russian Chancellor Sergei Lavrov during a press conference after meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Geneva, January 21, 2022

Russia has never threatened Ukrainian people and does not intend to attack Ukraine, says Lavrov
The authorities agreed to continue the discussion later that Washington will present its response to Moscow’s security proposals next week.

“Based on today’s discussions, the Foreign Minister and I agreed that it is important that the diplomatic process continues“, Blinken said. “I told him that, following consultations we will have in the coming days with allies and partners, we anticipate that we will be able to share with Russia our concerns and ideas with more details and in writing next week and we agreed to discuss after that.”

The Washington representative further said that he intends to share such concerns in writing and based on the document sent by the Kremlin.

“We intend on the basis of today’s conversation, based on these documents, as well as the document we received from Russia to follow up on the talks, at least at the levels of foreign ministers,” he said.

After the Geneva talks, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he will return to Washington later today (21) to consult with President Joe Biden and the entire National Security team, as well as members of Congress and allies for the next few days.

