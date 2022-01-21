Blinken tells Lavrov that if Russia crosses Ukraine border it will face extensive response

https://br.sputniknews.com/20220121/blinken-diz-a-lavrov-que-se-russia-cruzar-fronteira-com-ucrania-vai-enfrentar-resposta-extensiva-21110710.html
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he made it clear to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during talks in Geneva on Friday that if Russia crosses the border into Ukraine, it will face a stern response from Washington and its allies.
On the occasion of the meeting, the representative of Moscow reiterated that there are no plans to invade Ukraine by Russia.
“Based on our discussion, I believe that we can move forward with this work of developing joint understandings and agreements that guarantee our mutual security,” the secretary of state said after negotiations in Geneva.
For the US government representative, the conversation with Lavrov was not a negotiation, but a frank exchange of concerns and ideas.
“Based on today’s discussions, the Foreign Minister and I agreed that it is important that the diplomatic process continues“, Blinken said. “I told him that, following consultations we will have in the coming days with allies and partners, we anticipate that we will be able to share with Russia our concerns and ideas with more details and in writing next week and we agreed to discuss after that.”
“We intend on the basis of today’s conversation, based on these documents, as well as the document we received from Russia to follow up on the talks, at least at the levels of foreign ministers,” he said.
After the Geneva talks, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he will return to Washington later today (21) to consult with President Joe Biden and the entire National Security team, as well as members of Congress and allies for the next few days.