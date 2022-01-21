Board of Notre Dame Intermédica (GNDI3) approves an extraordinary dividend amount of R$1 billion, at R$1,613 per share

The Board of Directors of the Notre Dame Intermédica Group (GNDI3) informed that it has fixed the extraordinary dividend to be distributed to shareholders, as approved at the Company’s extraordinary general meeting

held on March 29, 2021, in the total amount of BRL 1 billion. It corresponds to approximately R$1.613026961 per share issued by the company.

The company informs that the payment is conditioned to the consummation of the business combination with Hapvida (HAPV3) and will be made by March 29, 2022, based on the company’s shareholding structure at the close of market on February 11, 2022.

Pursuant to the agreement entered into on February 27, 2021 between the company, Hapvida, Hapvida Participações e Investimentos II, a subsidiary of Hapvida, and PPAR Pinheiro Participações SA, the parent company of Hapvida, the amount will be deducted from the amount to be paid for the redemption of the preferred shares issued by HapvidaCo that will be delivered to shareholders within the scope of the business combination.

“The company will keep its shareholders and the market informed of subsequent facts related to the transaction, in accordance with the law and CVM regulations”, he informed.

The Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) approved the merger between Hapvida and NotreDame definitively in early January this year. After approval, Hapvida informed that the closing of the operation should take place in early February 2022.

The merger between Hapvida and Intermédica will result in the creation of one of the largest companies providing vertical healthcare solutions in the world.

“The business combination between them is based on strategic foundations such as the possibility of (i) integrating the wide range of hospital products and structures; (ii) reduction of operating costs; and (iii) taking advantage of potential synergies arising from the geographic complementarity of the two companies’ operations”, highlights in a report by Levante Ideias de Investimentos.

