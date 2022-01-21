Bolsonaro announces that Silveira will be his leader in the Senate

Senator will assume the articulations of the federal government in February (photo: Edesio Ferreira/EM/DA Press)

After talking about “not considering”, for now, the proposal to be government leader in the Federal Senate, Alexandre Silveira (PSD-MG) is still quoted to assume the post. Interlocutors linked to the National Congress assured the State of Mines, on Thursday night (20/1), that there are great chances that he will accept the invitation of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who said, in his weekly live, that the Minas Gerais will head the articulations of the Planalto Palace. When dealing with the inauguration of the last stretch of the North-South Railway, Bolsonaro planned a “walk” alongside Silveira, representatives of the Minas Gerais bench in Congress and Minister Tarcsio de Freitas, of Infrastructure.

“We are going to invite the new government leader, who will take over in February, Alexandre Silveira, to stay with us on a stretch of this railroad,” said the president.

After the earlier speeches, in which he spoke of the momentary refusal, Silveira did not officially confirm that he would take the post.

Senator Flvio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), however, also confirmed “CNN Brasil” the nomination of Silveira for the leadership. He called the future senator from Minas Gerais “very experienced” and “an excellent cadre”.

“It’s just a matter of time, a little bureaucracy, until there is formalization and he takes office in his position as senator. Once that happens, he will be the government leader in the Federal Senate”, he assured.

As showed yesterday the IN, Silveira was quite inclined to accept the invitation, which came from Bolsonaro himself. Before, however, he needed to talk with the president of Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), with whom he is very close, and with Gilberto Kassab, national president of the PSD.

Today, when dealing with the subject, Silveira explained that he could not analyze the invitation as he was not yet a senator of the Republic. He assumes one of the 81 seats of the House in February, when Antonio Anastasia (PSD), takes office as counselor of the Federal Court of Auditors (TCU).

“As I am not invested with the position of senator of the Republic, I cannot consider evaluating the proposal at the moment. My objective is, with responsibility and a lot of work, to fulfill a mandate that makes miners and miners proud, regardless of governments or ideologies”.

Despite the statements, Silveira, whose choice, according to Flvio Bolsonaro, was unanimous, even had a meeting on projects considered a priority by the government.

“I believe that the invitation was due to our capacity for dialogue and willingness to discuss projects that interest Brazilians, above any ideology or partisan issue”, completed the researcher earlier.

Currently, the former federal deputy Silveira director of Legal Affairs of the Senate. In the political world, he is known for having good traffic in Brasília and, also, with Minas Gerais mayors.

The position of leader has been vacant since December, when Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE) handed it over. The decision took place precisely because of the Federal Court of Auditors. Bezerra got only seven votes in the election won by Anastasia. Having finished in the bottom of the dispute, also behind Ktia Abreu (PP-TO), motivated the resignation.

Before the invitation to Alexandre Silveira, Carlos Viana (MDB), another miner, was even approached.