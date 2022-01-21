Bolsonaro confirms Alexandre Silveira as government leader in the Senate

posted on 01/20/2022 20:48



Bolsonaro in live from Suriname alongside government ministers – (Credit: Reproduction / Facebook)

In a live broadcast from Suriname, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) confirmed that Alexandre Silveira (PSD-MG) accepted the invitation to be government leader in the Senate. Silveira is an alternate for Senator Antonio Anastasia (PSD-MG) and will take office in February. However, when commenting on the name of the new leader, the Chief Executive was confused and called him ‘Alexandre Vieira’, being corrected by the Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcísio Freitas, who also participated in the live.

The statements came when Bolsonaro was commenting on the North-South Railway. “Tarcísio, are you from Minas? I’m not either. You don’t have anything against trains, do you? The North-South Railway that starts there in Maranhão, Tocantins, Goiás and São Paulo is about to be completed. Should we go for a walk? So it should be ready in the middle of the year. There was 1,500 km to go on this 4,100 km railroad. So, I’m in agreement with Tarcísio, three, four days riding a train on this railroad. Maybe March”.

“We’re going to invite the Minas Gerais bench, you have to, right? We’re going to invite everyone. We’re going to invite the new government leader who will take over in February, Alexandre Vieira. Is that right?”, he asked the minister, who also participated in the live. “Silveira”, corrected Tarcísio Freitas.

“Silveira. Sorry about that. Alexandre Silveira, to stay with us on a stretch of this railroad for us to show that Brazil, through Tarcísio, made the railroad modal resurrect”, added Bolsonaro.

Silveira, however, said in a post late afternoon on Twitter that he had received the president’s invitation, but as he has not yet been sworn in, “he cannot consider evaluating the proposal at this time.”

But as I am not invested with the position of senator of the Republic, I cannot consider the evaluation of the proposal at the moment. My goal is, with responsibility and hard work, to fulfill a mandate that makes miners and miners proud, regardless of governments or ideologies. — Alexandre Silveira (@asilveiramg) January 20, 2022

Senator Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE) handed over the position of government leader in the Senate in December. The request was formalized to President Bolsonaro after the Senate approved the nomination of Senator Antonio Anastasia (PSD-MG) to the post of Minister of the Federal Audit Court (TCU). The former leader received just seven votes to Anastasia’s 32. The congressman told congressmen that he felt betrayed by the government base.