Bolsonaro is welcomed by the crowd in Suriname and Datapovo is a success beyond our borders (see video)

Jair Bolsonaro was received by hundreds of people early this Thursday afternoon (20), when he landed in Suriname, a neighboring country on the northeast coast of South America, which borders Brazil, on the president’s first international trip in 2022

According to an official statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, “the presidential trip takes place in the context of strengthening bilateral relations, in a scenario of resumption of strategic dialogue between governments and of prospects for greater economic and social development in Suriname and Guyana, driven by the discoveries recent oil and gas”.

In the video, Bolsonaro greets people, including many Brazilians. He is also received with military honors and the Brazilian national anthem.

Suriname, a former Dutch colony, with just over 500,000 inhabitants, maintains a consulate in Belém, capital of the state of Pará. The people of Pará, in fact, represent a good part of the country’s workforce, in civil construction and mining.

There, as here, the president’s popularity is undeniable.

