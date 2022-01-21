Bolsonaro says Silveira will assume government leadership in the Senate

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said today that Alexandre Silveira (PSD-MG) should assume the leadership of the government in the Senate, in February, which contradicts the speech of the politician himself earlier. Silveira is an alternate for Senator Antonio Anastasia (PSD-MG) and an ally of the President of the House, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG).

I’m matching with the [ministro da Infraestrutura] Tarcisio [passar] 3, 4 days riding a train on this railroad. Maybe March. We’re going to invite the Minas Gerais bench there, you have to invite everyone, invite the new government leader who will take over in February, Alexandre Vieira. Silveira. Sorry, Silveira. President Bolsonaro, during weekly live

To CNN Brasil, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, son of President Bolsonaro, also confirmed that Silveira will assume the position.

Earlier, on his social media, Alexandre Silveira reported that he declined an invitation to become leader of Bolsonaro’s government in the Senate.

I received an invitation from the President of the Republic to assume the leadership of the government in the Senate. I believe that the invitation was due to our capacity for dialogue and willingness to discuss projects that interest Brazilians, above any ideology or partisan issue. Alexandre Silveira on Twitter

“But as I am not invested with the position of senator of the Republic, I cannot consider the evaluation of the proposal at the moment. , he added.