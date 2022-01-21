Bolsonaro’s adviser and friend reports that there were cracks in the family’s offices, says magazine | Politics

A friend and advisor to Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Waldyr Ferraz said in a report published by Veja magazine that there was a crack in the president’s office when he was a federal deputy. According to Waldyr, the practice also took place in the offices of the sons of President Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), when he was a state deputy, and Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ), a councilor.

Ferraz was Bolsonaro’s advisor in the 2018 presidential campaign. Retired from the Navy, he is one of the president’s closest friends.

According to Ferraz, who commanded the crack was Bolsonaro’s ex-wife Ana Cristina Valle. Ferraz claims that Jair Bolsonaro did not know about the practice and that he only became aware of the cracks in November 2018, after he was elected president.

Those cited by Waldyr deny that there was a crack (see further down in this article).

Bolsonaro was a federal deputy from 1990 to 2018. His relationship with Ana Cristina lasted from the late 1990s until 2007. She is the mother of Jair Renan, Bolsonaro’s 4th son.

The split occurs when a parliamentarian’s office hires someone on the condition that they will keep part of the person’s salary. Often, it’s a ghost employee, who doesn’t even go to the office. The practice is illegal. Throughout the three years of his term, Bolsonaro has faced the wear and tear of complaints of a crack in the family.

To Veja, Ferraz detailed how the crack in the family offices worked. He said that Ana Cristina hired people willing to return part of the money. She collected documents, opened bank accounts in the name of employees and kept part of the salaries

“She did it in the three offices. In Brasília (in the Chamber of Deputies), here in Flávio (in the Legislative Assembly of Rio) and in Carlos. Bolsonaro left everything in her hands for her to solve. what he did, but who signed? He was the one signing. Will he say he doesn’t know? It’s lipstick on his underwear. How are you going to explain? He’s managing. There’s not much to do”, said the president’s friend. the magazine.

He stressed that Bolsonaro knew nothing and that, in that episode, he was “betrayed” by his ex-wife.

“When he found out, he was desperate, he was a cold one. The guy was betrayed. She started it all. Bolsonaro was never connected to any of these things. The guy had a vision of what was happening behind the cabinet. Sometimes the chief of staff does m…, the deputy himself doesn’t know. Even the vagabond deputy doesn’t know, he only finds out later”, said the president’s friend.

Ferraz also said, according to the magazine, that Ana Cristina blackmails Bolsonaro and sometimes appears alongside supporters in the playpen outside the Palácio da Alvorada, where almost every day the president stops to speak with supporters.

“She’s very dangerous. She’s a woman who wants money at all costs. Sometimes, she goes to the playpen, frequents the playpen. It’s a form of blackmail. [Bolsonaro] with a hot head”, revealed Ferraz.

wanted by g1, Ana Cristina Valle’s defense called the complaint “fanciful” and said that Ferraz, on his social media, said he was never aware of a crack in the Bolsonaro family’s offices.

“Ana Cristina Siqueira Valle’s defense publicly expresses its rejection of the Veja article entitled ‘Bolsonaro’s former advisor confirms rift in the president’s family’. The narrative that is presented is absolutely fanciful and cannot be sustained in any way. Mr. Waldyr Ferraz himself declared on his social media that he was never aware of the practice of cracking in any Bolsonaros office,” wrote the defense.

To Veja, the president’s ex-wife said she denied that she blackmails Bolsonaro and that she has been running cracking schemes. She also said that the accusations come from enemies who want to target Flávio and Carlos.

THE g1 contacted the Presidency of the Republic and was awaiting a response until the last update of this report.

Sought by TV Globo, Waldir Ferraz said that the conversation he had with the ‘Veja’ reporter when asked about rachadinha was off-line (when a person speaks to a journalist on condition that he or she is not identified in the report). Still, he denied that he was aware of any scheme in the cabinets, because when Ana Cristina appeared in Bolsonaro’s life he left the cabinet.

He also stated that everything he said to the reporter was based on reports in the press. He stressed that he is sure that Jair Bolsonaro and his children were not aware of anything.

Senator Flávio Bolsonaro released a video this Friday (21) to say that Waldyr denied that he made the accusations to Veja.

“This weekend’s Veja magazine features Waldyr Ferraz, a family friend who has always been with us, where he allegedly says he was aware of a series of problems in my office, in my family, and that It’s not true. He came to his social networks, published an official note denying what is published in Veja magazine”, said the senator.

“If Waldir’s word was valid to accuse us, his word now also has to be valid to put an end to this story”, added Flávio.

Sought by TV Globo, the defense of councilor Carlos Bolsonaro said he would not speak out.

crack investigations

In December 2018, a report by the Council for the Control of Financial Activities (Coaf) emerged, pointing to suspicious financial transactions by Fabrício Queiroz, a friend of Bolsonaro and advisor to Flávio Bolsonaro at Alerj.

It was at that time, according to Waldyr, that Jair Bolsonaro became aware of the scheme that, according to the president’s adviser, was led by Ana Cristina.

Since then, investigations into the cracks have been a political drain on the president and his family.

Flávio is appointed by the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro as the head of a criminal organization that worked in his office during the period in which he was a state deputy, from 2003 to 2018.

The now senator denies the accusations, says he is a victim of persecution and criticizes the leak of information, which is in a process that is running in secrecy of Justice.

The estimate is that about R$ 2.3 million have been moved in a split in the cabinet.

According to prosecutors, the criminal organization existed “with a high degree of permanence and stability, between 2007 and 2018, aimed at the practice of embezzlement of public money and money laundering”.

Queiroz, appointed as the operator of the scheme, was arrested in June 2020. He was released in March 2021.

Since November 2021, the criminal action over the cracks in Flávio’s office has been stopped. By decision of Minister João Otávio de Noronha, of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), the Public Ministry will have to present a new complaint – the third.

Last month, Jornal Nacional revealed documents that point to new indications of participation by Ana Cristina Valle in the money laundering of crack in the cabinet of Carlos Bolsonaro.

She had a law firm and two insurance companies. The companies operated in a building, in downtown Rio, a few meters from the City Council.

Coaf recorded that the bank accounts of four companies linked to Ana Cristina carried out suspicious financial transactions.

The Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro believes that the choice of the address so close was not a coincidence and wants to know if the two activities performed by Ana Cristina Valle were linked.

The investigators say that the high movement of cash (in-kind resources) by Ana Cristina suggests that she was the real recipient of public resources disbursed on behalf of her relatives.

Prosecutors suspect that these employees continued to pay the crack even after she left the office and that Ana Cristina used the companies themselves to launder the money.