Bolsonaro’s friend confirms ‘cracked’, but denies it after phone call from the president

President Jair Bolsonaro called his former adviser Waldyr Ferraz this Thursday, 20, to demand explanations about a report in the magazine. Look. In the text, published in the digital version of the publication, the president’s friend cited the case of the alleged “cracks” (deviation of advisors’ salaries) in the family’s parliamentary offices. He attributed the practice to Ana Valle, Bolsonaro’s second ex-wife. To the Estadão/Broadcast, after the publication of the report, revealed that he had received the call from the president, denied that he had witnessed the crimes and said he was sure that the Bolsonaro family did not know anything.

According to Look, Jacaré, as Waldyr is known, described the supposed scheme that Ana would operate. With the power to make a quota of cabinet hires, she collected documents from some people, opened bank accounts and gave a small amount to advisors. Often, they would be ghosts. Jair Bolsonaro, according to this version, would know nothing of what was happening. He would only have found out, according to Waldyr, when the Estadão revealed the open investigation, in December 2018, because of the report of the Financial Activities Control Council (Coaf). Waldyr would not participate in the scheme.

To the Estadão/Broadcast, however, after receiving the call from Bolsonaro, Waldyr denied knowing about any scheme in the family offices. “Everything I said to the Veja journalist I read in the newspapers, it’s nothing I’ve seen. I lived inside and never saw these ‘cracking’ schemes”, he said. According to him, Bolsonaro was angry and said he shouldn’t have said anything. “It never happened to me (‘crack’) and I’m sure that neither he (Bolsonaro) nor his children knew anything. Deputies or councilors are not always aware of what happens in the cabinets”.

The former advisor said he gave an interview just to talk about his friendship with Bolsonaro. Ana Valle could not be reached to comment on the report by Look.

