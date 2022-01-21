Bolsonaro’s mother died after two cardiac arrests | Santos and Region

The mother of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) died, at the age of 94, after two cardiac arrests, in the early hours of this Friday (21). The information was confirmed by the city hall of Eldorado, the city where she will be veiled and buried and which is located in the interior of São Paulo.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

Olinda Bonturi Bolsonaro was hospitalized at Hospital São João, in Registro, in the interior of São Paulo, since Monday (17). According to information gathered by the g1, Olinda showed signs of dehydration and was hospitalized. She was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection and dehydration and began to be medicated.

On Wednesday (19), the elderly woman improved. However, in the early hours of Thursday (20), she had a bronchoaspiration while sleeping and one of her lungs was compromised. She spent the day weakened and, at dawn this Friday (21), Olinda had two cardiac arrests and could not resist.

The president’s mother will be veiled and buried in Eldorado, this Friday. According to verified by g1, the wake is scheduled to take place in the Parish Hall. Burial will take place at Eldorado Municipal Cemetery afterwards.

A video taken in 2019 shows Olinda singing alongside Bolsonaro (watch below):

Bolsonaro’s mother sang during the president’s visit in 2019; review

The announcement of the death was made by the president on his social networks. “With regret the passing of my dear mother. May God welcome her in his infinite goodness,” he wrote on Twitter.

In the same publication in which he announced the death of his mother, Bolsonaro also stated that he is preparing to return to Brazil. The president canceled an official trip to Guyana to attend the funeral.

Bolsonaro traveled on Thursday morning (20) to Paramaribo, in Suriname, and arrived in the city around 12:00, Brasília time. This was the first stop on the two-day trip that would also include Guyana.

In addition to Jair Bolsonaro, children and grandchildren made farewell posts for Olinda Bolsonaro. O filho do presidente e vereador Carlos Bolsonaro foi um dos primeiros a se manifestar nas redes sociais após a morte da avó: “Owwwww meu Grande Pai”, escreveu ele no Twitter e no Instagram.

Eduardo Bolsonaro, federal deputy and son of the president, also made a post about her death. “My grandmother Olinda has sadly passed away. May God receive her in the best possible way. In memory of sweet moments from my childhood to the most recent with her and her peculiar laugh”, he said, who also posted the same video with family photos published by dad.

2 of 3 Eduardo Bolsonaro, federal deputy and son of the president, spoke about the death of his grandmother. — Photo: Reproduction Eduardo Bolsonaro, federal deputy and son of the president, spoke about the death of his grandmother. — Photo: Reproduction

Renato Bolsonaro, the president’s brother, selected a series of photos with his mother. He made an emotional text, saying that he would like to have a few more minutes with his mother and that her memory will not be erased.

3 of 3 Renato and his mother Olinda — Photo: Personal Archive Renato and his mother Olinda — Photo: Personal Archive