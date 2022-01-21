Bolsonaro’s mother dies at 94 in Registro

Olinda Bonturi Bolsonaro, mother of the president Jair Bolsonaro, died in the early hours of this Friday, 21, at the age of 94. She was hospitalized at Hospital São João, in Registration (SP), since Monday, 17th. So far, the reason for the death or hospitalization has not been informed.

“With regret the passing of my dear mother. May God welcome you in his infinite goodness. At this moment I am preparing to return to Brazil”, wrote the president on Twitter. Bolsonaro is on an official visit to Suriname and was due to meet today with a schedule of meetings with authorities from Guyana, but that was cancelled.

The president’s intention is to return to Brazil by the end of the afternoon, in time to attend the wake and burial of his mother, still today in Eldorado (SP). According to the city hall, the wake will take place in the Parish Hall, at Praça Nossa Senhora da Guia, from 10 am.

In the publication in which I announce the death of his mother, Bolsonaro paid tribute with a video of photos of Olinda next to the family.

Bolsonaro’s mother lived in Eldorado, in the Vale do Ribeiro region, where Bolsonaro lived until his adolescence. The president even visited her three times in the city after being elected. The last time was in August of last year, when he was accompanied by his three oldest children, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro and Councilor Carlos Bolsonaro.

At the time, the president said in an interview that the mother was facing health problems. “My mother is 94 years old. She doesn’t recognize me anymore,” he told SBT. “She had a serious bleeding problem in the last few days and I decided to visit her. It may be the last time. It’s life, it’s our destiny,” added Bolsonaro. Olinda had been vaccinated with two doses against covid last year.

Minister Damares Alves, of Women and Human Rights, expressed solidarity with the president and said that he was an “extraordinary son” for Olinda. Damares also wished strength for the first lady, Michelle, and for the chief executive’s children.

Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga also offered his condolences and described Olinda Bolsonaro as an “example to be followed for her strength and courage”. Bolsonaro’s deputy Janaina Paschoal wished that the president’s mother “is well received in the spiritual homeland”.

The death was also mourned by the Special Secretariat for Social Communication of the Presidency. “May Our Lord welcome the soul of Dona Olinda and support the President and other family members”, published the profile of the organ on Twitter.

