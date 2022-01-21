Boric announces female-majority government cabinet in Chile and Allende’s granddaughter in Defense | World

The president-elect of Chile, Gabriel Boric, announced this Friday (21) his government cabinet with a majority presence of women in the leadership, in all there are 14 ministers and 10 ministers.
“We are sure that Chile’s wealth lies precisely in the diversity of its people,” Boric said in a statement.
The 35-year-old president described his ministerial background as “diverse”, with people from different backgrounds and backgrounds.
“This cabinet has the mission of laying the foundations for the major reforms that we have proposed to carry out in our program”, stated the president-elect.
In Defense, Boric announced Maya Fernanda Allende, granddaughter of former socialist president Salvador Allende, deposed and killed during the coup d’état led by General Augusto Pinochet.
Chilean President-elect Gabriel Boric announces the names of the cabinet that will form his government – Photo: Ailen Diaz/Reuters
Of the 24 possible positions at the head of the government, Boric announced female names in more than half of them, in addition to Maya Fernanda Allende, there is still:
- Izkia Siches, at the Ministry of the Interior and Public Security – the doctor headed the socialist’s campaign and presided over the Medical College of Chile during the face of the Covid-19 pandemic
- Marcela Hernando, at the Ministry of Mining – former mayor and parliamentarian of the Radical Party in the Antofagasta region
- Antonia Urrejola, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs – former president of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights
- Camila Vallejo Dowling, at the General Secretariat of Government – Member of the Communist Party since 2014, participated in the 2006 student demonstrations and won recognition from Amnesty International for her work in relation to the defense of human rights
- Jeanette Vega, at the Ministry of Social and Family Development – public health doctor, was undersecretary of public health, director of the National Health Fund and the National Institute of Public Health
- Juliet Brodsky, at the Ministry of Cultures – anthropologist graduated from the University of Granada
- Antonia Orellana, in the Ministry of Women – journalist graduated from the University of Chile and member of Boric’s party
- Alexandra Benado, at the Ministry of Sports – former soccer player, physical education teacher, activist and daughter of a militant murdered during the dictatorship
- Marisa Rojas, at the Ministry of the Environment
- Javiera Toro, at the Ministry of National Assets – lawyer at the University of Chile
- Maria Begoña Yarza, at the Ministry of Health – physician-surgeon graduated from the University of Chile
- Jeanette Jara, at the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare – lawyer, was Undersecretary of Welfare during the second government of former President Michelle Bachelet
- Marcela Rios, at the Ministry of Justice – sociologist, built part of her career within the United Nations Development Program
One of the highlights is the current head of the Central Bank of Chile, Mario Marcel, taking charge of the Ministry of Finance, a choice that seems to have been well received by the markets.
Marcel, a moderate expert linked to the Socialist Party, although without militancy, will have among his challenges promoting a tax reform promised by Boric.
“We took on with great affection and energy the challenge of consolidating the recovery of our economy without reproducing its structural inequalities”, said the young leader. “We are talking about sustainable growth accompanied by a fair redistribution of wealth.”
Chilean President-elect Gabriel Boric announces the names of the cabinet that will form his government – Photo: Ailen Diaz/Reuters
Will still be part of the government of Boric:
- Giorgio Jackson, in the General Secretariat of the Presidency – member of the party, Revolución Democrática (RD), which originated in the student demonstrations of 2012
- Nicolás Degree, at the Ministry of Economy – trade engineer and economist at the University of Chile
- Marco Antonio Avila, at the Ministry of Education – was national coordinator of secondary education in the portfolio during the second government of Bachellet
- Juan Carlos Garcia, at the Ministry of Public Works – architect from the University of Valparaíso
- Carlos Montes, at the Ministry of Housing – he was president of the Senate in 2018
- Esteban Valenzuelaat the Ministry of Agriculture
- Juan Carlos Munoz, at the Ministry of Transport and Telecommunications
- Claudio Huepe, at the Ministry of Energy
- Flavio Salazar, at the Ministry of Science and Technology