Boris Johnson faces defection, denies resignation

posted on 01/20/2022 06:00



A head of government cornered and under intense pressure from Parliament to resign immediately. “In the name of God, go away,” shouted lawmaker David Davis, a former Brexit minister and member of Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party, during a chaotic sabbath in the House of Commons in London. The critical point of the day, however, was the defection of fellow conservative Christian Wakeford. Minutes before the start of the inquisition, the legislator abandoned the ranks of the ruling party and joined the Labor Party (opposition).

It was a symbolic gesture of protest against Johnson, immersed in a scandal for having attended a party in the Downing Street gardens (official residence) on May 20, 2020, while the United Kingdom was complying with a lockdown to reduce transmission speeds. of the coronavirus.

“You and the Conservative Party have proved incapable of showing the leadership and government this country deserves,” Wakeford said, in a message read by a colleague. According to the British broadcaster BBC, the limit of 54 rebel Conservative MPs – necessary to trigger a vote of no confidence – could be reached at any time. In this case, the 54 deputies have to send a letter to the so-called “1922 Committee” requesting a vote.

For his part, David Davis sent a message to the prime minister: “I hope my leaders take responsibility for the actions they take.” During yesterday’s session of Parliament, five resignation requests were made official. Once again, Johnson dismissed the resignation and defended his management and response to the covid-19 pandemic.

Andrew Blick, director of the Political Economy Department at King’s College London, told the Courier that Boris Johnson’s reputation was tarnished. “However, even if it turns out that he lied about the parties and even if he does not resign (which he may do), the removal of the prime minister will not be a simple task. The most likely mechanism is a vote of no confidence among conservatives. parliamentarians, this seems an increasingly plausible action.”