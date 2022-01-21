Botafogo and Palmeiras resume talks by Luiz Adriano

Farther and farther from being part of the plans of the palm treesstriker Luiz Adriano is in the sights of Botafogo for 2022. Representatives of the player met with Palmeirense manager Anderson Barros, heard a negative about reintegrating the squad, and made a loan possible for the 34-year-old striker.

Previously offered to Alvinegro, Luiz Adriano’s high salary – around R$1.2 million per month – made conversations cool. However, the board of the Rio club tries to make an agreement with Palestra viable, paying most of the salaries, something around 70%.

With that, Botafogo would have to pay the approximate amount of R$ 360 thousand, which concerns 30% of the monthly amount paid to the attacker.





Luiz Adriano appears as a possibility in the market, since Glorioso tends to increase the cost and level of its squad after the investments made in the transformation into a club-company.

In addition to negotiations for the Palmeiras striker, Botafogo has conversations with Elkeson, a great dream of the current board for next season. The club should soon announce the hiring of fellow striker Erison, ex-Brasil de Pelotas-RS.



