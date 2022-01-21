Boy who asked Santa for a new heart is the 1st child transplant in a program between Hospital Albert Einstein and SUS | São Paulo

Little Gladson Garcia Silva, 8 years old, wrote his wish letter to Santa Claus from a bed at Hospital Albert Einstein, in São Paulo, at the beginning of December 2021. The wishes were, in this order: a new heart, a Superman doll, a remote control car and a dinosaur. A few days later, the main order was fulfilled. The boy, who suffered from cardiomyopathy, received a new heart – the first child heart transplant performed by the hospital where he was admitted.

Brazil performed 8 post-Covid lung transplants: understand why a rare procedure is not a solution to the disease

After months of waiting, three one-year-olds get heart transplants in São Paulo

The procedure was also the first carried out through the Support Program for Institutional Development of the Unified Health System (Proadi-SUS), an alliance between six reference hospitals in Brazil and the Ministry of Health.

The diagnosis of the disease arrived just two months before the surgery. “I found out in the worst way possible, my son could have died inside the house,” said Gladson’s mother, Ana Camila da Silva, 31. She said that the first symptoms were similar to a virus, with vomiting and stomach pain, and that they did not go away.

2 of 5 In a letter to Santa in December, Gladson asked for a new heart and also a doll, a cart and a dinosaur — Photo: Personal archive In a letter to Santa in December, Gladson asked for a new heart and also a doll, a cart and a dinosaur — Photo: Personal archive

In early October, when her son began to feel sick, Ana took him to a health unit in São Mateus, a city in Espírito Santo where the family lives. After a saga of emergencies, the mother’s insistence on tests and care, and a transfer to a hospital in Vitória, the diagnosis came: cardiomyopathy had no cure. Only a transplant would save the child. This is a condition in which the heart develops a size that is larger than usual for age. In Gladson’s case, it was not a congenital problem (he was born with it), but developed at some point in his life.

On November 16, the boy was transferred from a mobile ICU in Vitória to Hospital Albert Einstein, in the South Zone of São Paulo, and was waiting for a new organ. “Usually, infant heart transplantation is a final route of any type of treatment,” said Einstein cardiologist Gustavo Foronda.

The doctor also highlights the difficulty in finding donors. “What we really have difficulty with in children’s heart transplantation are the donors, in getting the organ. Culturally, a child donating an organ is emotionally difficult for a family that has just lost their child to come up with this idea of ​​donating.”

On December 11, Ana received a call from Doctor Gustavo: “I’m calling you to give you good news, I got a heart for your son”. When a new organ appears, surgery needs to be immediate. On the same day, Gladson received a new heart.

For the mother, it was like being given a new lease on life. “A chance to be able to do what you, as a mother, think, ‘I wanted to see my big son’.”

Last week, on January 10, Gladson was discharged. As the medical follow-up is still weekly, he and his mother still do not have a date to return to Espírito Santo, and they are at Casa do Coração, an association for assistance to children and adolescents with heart and transplants.

3 of 5 Gladson, the first child to receive a new heart at Einstein, and his cardiologist, doctor Gustavo Foronda — Photo: Personal archive Gladson, the first child to receive a new heart at Einstein, and his cardiologist, doctor Gustavo Foronda — Photo: Personal archive

“Now he’s crazy to walk all over São Paulo, he wants to go to the zoo, he wants to go to the mall. Go for a walk, want to go to the beach. And he really wants to see his brothers,” said his mother. Gladson has three younger brothers who are in Espírito Santo with their father and grandmother.

In addition to providing a new life for the child, the first transplant performed by Einstein and Proadi-SUS also represents a legacy for the public system.

“For both Einstein and Proadi-SUS, from the moment we successfully perform a procedure like Gladson’s, it starts to open doors for other institutions to learn from us how to perform the procedure. We managed to expand and disseminate this knowledge”, said Foronda.

“I was super happy, very grateful. That through my son, other children can be benefited and helped”, said Ana. She says that being able to carry out the process through the SUS was essential, since she would not be able to afford the costs. The values ​​depend on the length of stay, but the procedure through the private network can reach half a million reais.

According to the Transplant Center of the State of São Paulo, currently, in the state, there are 157 people on the waiting list for a heart, 23 of which are patients under 18 years of age. The center reinforces that donating organs and tissues is essential to help save lives.

4 of 5 Gladson, age 8, on the day he was discharged from Hospital Albert Einstein, after receiving a new heart — Photo: Personal archive Gladson, 8, on the day he was discharged from Albert Einstein Hospital after receiving a new heart — Photo: Personal archive

5 of 5 Ana Camila da Silva, mother of Gladson, with her son in São Paulo for a heart transplant. Family is from Espírito Santo — Photo: Personal archive Ana Camila da Silva, Gladson’s mother, with her son in São Paulo for a heart transplant. Family is from Espírito Santo — Photo: Personal archive