Brazil has 165,000 new known positive tests in 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, Brazil had 168,060 new known positive tests for covid-19. The moving average of cases — which calculates the daily average of diagnoses from the numbers of the last seven days — has been up since December 29 and today stood at 110,442.

The data are from the consortium of press vehicles, from which the UOL is part. The average of cases is accelerating (373%), variation calculated comparing the average with the same index of 14 days ago. If the value is below -15%, it indicates a downward trend; above 15%, acceleration; between the two values ​​means stability.

As of March 2020, Brazil has had 23,588,921 reported cases of the disease from testing.

Rio de Janeiro clarified that of the more than 69,223 cases registered yesterday, 28,619 (41%) refer to tests carried out in 2020 and 2021. “This damming may be related to periods of instability of the e-SUS VE system”, says a note sent by the state health department.

Since 8 pm yesterday, 324 deaths from the disease have also been recorded. In total, 622,251 people have already lost their lives as a result of covid-19 in the country.

Acre, Amapá and Roraima recorded no deaths in the last 24 hours. Goiás revised its data and therefore had a negative number of deaths today.

The moving average of deaths in the last week is 235. For the eighth day in a row, Brazil has a high (114%) in relation to the average number of deaths.

The Center-West (79%), North (54%) and South (101%) regions also show an upward trend. The Northeast (-17%) and Southeast (-37%) are in decline.

Four states are in decline, three states and the DF in stability and eighteen in acceleration.

See the situation by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: high (86%)

Minas Gerais: high (119%)

Rio de Janeiro: high (26%)

North region

Roraima: stability (0%)

Tocantins: stability (0%)

Northeast Region

Rio Grande do Norte: high (192%)

Midwest region

Federal District: stability (0%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: high (92%)

South region

Paraná: stability (14%)

Rio Grande do Sul: high (103%)

Santa Catarina: high (89%)

Ministry of Health data

In a bulletin released today, the Ministry of Health reported that 168,495 new cases of covid-19 were reported between yesterday and today. The total number of registered cases of the disease across the country reached 23,585,243.

According to the data from the folder, there were 350 new deaths caused by covid-19 in the last 24 hours in Brazil, bringing the total number of deaths to 622,205 since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the federal government, there have been 21,851,922 recovered cases of the disease so far in the country, with another 1,111,116 in follow-up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the decision of the Jair Bolsonaro government to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, media outlets UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health departments of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of data and its accuracy.