Brazil is a prominent case in emerging inflation, says BC president

The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, repeated this Thursday that inflation is rising all over the world, but acknowledged that Brazil is a highlight. He emphasized that people’s perception is even higher than the indicators show.

“Brazil is a prominent case in emerging inflation. There is a wave of interest rate hikes across several countries. Now everyone is looking at what the United States is going to do. Rate hike pricing in the US is increasing, with the Fed more aggressive. But we are seeing the markets adapt well to this scenario”, said the BC president, in participation in Santander’s Latin American Annual Conference.

Campos Neto once again argued that Brazil was the country that raised interest rates the most in 2021, with the Selic rising from 2.00% per year to 9.25% in December. “The long-term yield curve continues with a lot of premium, and a lot of this has to do with fiscal risk”, he emphasized.

12 month inflation

After predicting that the peak of inflation in 12 months in Brazil would be in September, then in October, then in November, the president of the Central Bank argued that “inflation in 12 months in Brazil is close to the peak”. “Inflation expectations have been rising a bit with oil prices and weather. In recent days, there has been an increase in oil prices and weather problems. But we are focused on the structural part of inflation,” he said.

Once again, Campos neto justified part of the target exceeding in 2021 by imported inflation, especially by the cost of commodities and fuels in the international market. “If energy inflation in Brazil were equal to the average of other countries, the IPCA would be lower than the CPI/USA in 2021”, he claimed.

Campos Neto also recalled that the fiscal adjustment that Brazil made between 2020 and 2021 was much greater than expected by the markets. “But debt dynamics are creating a lot of noise. Brazil made a large fiscal reduction, with a slight surplus in 2021”, he added.

Inertia

The president of the Central Bank also said that inflationary inertia is greater when inflation is higher, considering the same coefficient of inertia. “The question is whether this coefficient has increased due to the persistence of inflation. When we ran our models, we didn’t find this. But we recognize that, even with the same coefficient, higher inflation in 2021 brings more contamination for 2022”, he said.

monitored

Campos Neto also said that the monetary authority has been paying special attention to administered prices, which should continue to grow in 2022. “The increase in monitored tariffs has been lower than expected, but if we have a reversal in this trend, with a higher number than we expect, this can be a problem. We look at it state by state. The perspective is that administered prices are under control, but there is still a great degree of uncertainty”, he said.

