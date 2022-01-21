Bruna Marquezine jokes about Luana Piovani’s controversy at BBB 22

The actress Bruna Marquezine loved the fact that Luana Piovani was mentioned again by Tadeu Schmidt in the Big Brother Brazil 22. This Tuesday (18), the blonde received a new kiss from the presenter after getting his attention.

Through Instagram stories, Bruna does not managed to hold back his laughter when he saw the situation faced by the ex-wife of surfer Pedro Scooby, who is one of the participants of the reality show season.

“Bye, Tadeu, you’re so nice… ‘Kiss, Luana’. He sent another kiss to Luana Piovani [risos]. Oh Thaddeus, thank you! She doesn’t stop sending kisses to Luana until she decides to follow along, and post stories, and tweet, every day”, said the famous, cheering for more “fire in the playground”.

The day before, Tadeu had joked with the fact that Luana had revealed that she is a person who does not consume BBB and that she would not follow the routine of the father of her three children within the global competition.

With the national repercussion of the actress’ joke, she decided to return the journalist’s affection. “So, guys. I was sleeping because we spent the day eating and drinking. I received your kiss, Thaddeus Schmidt. My friends told me because I was sleeping but I received. And I’m silly that they talked about me there on the show. Hey, Tadeu: I received the kiss. How kind! And I’m here giving it back to you,” he said.

Pedro and the shared custody of the children

Speaking of Luana Piovani at BBB 22, the famous was also the subject of a conversation between Pedro Scooby and colleagues. On the first night at the house, the surfer commented on his relationship with his three children and complicated shared custody with his ex-wife.

According to Scooby, he made a point of letting Luana Piovani know about his departure for the program, to give them time to organize themselves about taking care of the children. He assured that Luana reacted well and even wished her luck..

“She was very reviewing with me. He said: ‘Go on, good luck’. I had to tell her. She is the mother of my three children,” said the 33-year-old surfer. “Yeah, crazy. You have to talk”, commented Slovenia. “And she’s going to be outside with the kids,” added Douglas Silva.

The athlete said that his current wife, Cintia Dicker, assumed the responsibility of taking care of the children during the period he is in Brazil. “That’s why I had to talk to her. Because I had agreed with her that I would stay with the children for 1 month now. But as the contract was still unfolding, I couldn’t tell her no. But then my current wife, who was a very good partner. ‘I’ll stay with the kids, it’s all right’. And there in Portugal, brother.”, detailed the athlete.

