Brunna Gonçalves tells about the beginning with Ludmilla: ‘She played green and picked ripe’ | real time

The dancer reports that she joined the singer’s ballet in 2015, but the initial contact was only with the boss and the employee. Brunna Gonçalves says that she left the group for a period, breathes new air and on her return to Brazil she will work with the artist, and that’s when everything starts to happen.

“A year or so passed and I was sent away from the ballet [dela]. I went dancing with other people, went back to the circus, then went back to Brazil and came back with an invitation to dance and work with her again. That’s where it all started,” he says, and adds.

“So, I had never felt attraction to be with a woman. I had never dated anyone. My relationships didn’t last more than a month and it hadn’t crossed my mind to be with a woman”, he highlights.

Brunna Gonçalves continues to talk about the beginning of her relationship with Ludmilla

Brunna Gonçalves reports that Ludmilla asks for her first kiss at a show and decides to jump headfirst into her relationship with the singer.

“I was at a concert and she: “when are you going to kiss me?”. I had never been with a woman and I asked where I was going to kiss. to be with a woman. But I changed my mind quickly because she changed my mind. No woman had ever been direct with me. I started to see her with different eyes and we stayed. I found out that she didn’t talk to me when I worked for her, because she wanted to be with me from the beginning. She knows the clothes I was wearing at the first rehearsal. She always wanted to, but when it came to women’s issues, I said: “I never thought about a woman”. After years, she played this green and harvested ripe and we were hidden for two years”, he explains.

1 of 1 Brunna Gonçalves tells how she started to relate to Ludmilla: ‘She played this green and picked it ripe’ — Photo: Globo Brunna Gonçalves tells how she started to relate to Ludmilla: ‘She played this green and picked it ripe’ — Photo: Globo

Do you already follow BBB on social media?

📲 Instagram, Twitter and TikTok: @bbb

📲 Facebook and Youtube: /BigBrotherBrasil