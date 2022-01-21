Brunna praises Ludmilla during the presentation

Brunna Gonçalves was thrilled to introduce herself to the participants of “BBB 22” (TV Globo) when telling about her marriage to Ludmilla. During the conversation with the brothers this afternoon, the dancer tore praise for the singer and made a revelation about their relationship.

Brunna said that she entered the reality to fulfill her late mother’s dream, and then mentioned Ludmilla.

I’m here making her dream come true. I have no problem being known as Ludmilla’s wife Brunna. I’m so proud because she’s a badass woman. I’m so proud to be married to the badass woman that she is because I’m a badass woman too!

Brunna Gonçalves

The dancer also said that the marriage is closed. “I’m married, a very closed relationship, no one enters, no one leaves!”, she emphasized to the brothers who applauded Brunna.

On social media, Ludmilla commented on her beloved’s presentation and also praised her.

“Love, I’m also very proud of you. Even you in a place full of cameras, I see that you’re the same person who sleeps with me every day. I’m sure Brazil will be enchanted by your sweet way that made me fall in love with you. I miss you so much, but I can wait 3 months to see you champion. I love you,” he wrote on Twitter.

Love, I’m so proud of you. Even you in a place full of cameras, I see that you are the same person who sleeps with me every day. I’m sure Brazil will be enchanted by your sweet way that made me fall in love with you. I’m dying of sdds, but I can last 3 months to see you champion. https://t.co/1C467bocQE — LUDMILLA (@Ludmilla) January 20, 2022